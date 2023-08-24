Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward: Dundalk can scare underperforming Rovers

Best bets

Dundalk +1 on Asian Handicap 7.45pm Friday

2pts 1.73 bet365

Derry draw no bet 7.45pm Friday

3pts Evs bet365

St Patrick's -2.25 in Asian Handicap 7.45pm Friday

3pts Evs bet365

League of Ireland weekend predictions

Shamrock Rovers are four points clear at the top of the League of Ireland Premier Division, but they might be short enough in the betting when Dundalk visit Tallaght on Friday.

Rovers went into European combat struggling for goals and they duly limped out of the Conference League against Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros at the start of the month. Their win over Cork City in the league that followed was not convincing, either.

Dundalk have not lost by more than a single goal since they last visited Tallaght on June 26.

They should be competitive again, so backing Dundalk with one-goal start on the Asian handicap looks the way to go – stakes are returned if they lose by one.

Derry City look a cracking draw-no-bet option at Bohemians.

With their key players back from injury, the Candystripes have become really hard to beat, and this looks a big challenge for a Bohemians side bidding to stay in the title race.

UCD shipped four first-half goals against Galway on Monday so it’s hard to envisage anything other than another hammering against St Patrick’s Athletic, who are in excellent form. Saints will see this as a huge chance to potentially narrow the gap on Shamrock Rovers.

