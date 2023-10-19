Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward

Best bets

St Patrick's +0.5 handicap v Bohemians

3pts 2.08 bet365



Shelbourne to beat Derry City

1pt 6-1 general

Treaty to beat Waterford 1pt 9-2 Hills

League of Ireland weekend predictions

With Shamrock Rovers set to lift the League of Ireland Premier title in Tallaght on Friday evening and Derry City's challenge having tailed off, the main interest in the top-flight action is at Dalymount Park.

In a rehearsal of the FAI Cup final, Bohemians face Saint Patrick's, with neither as yet having secured their place in Europe next season. The stakes are high and it's hard to know why bookmakers are so short about Bohs.

Since former Rangers striker Jon Daly took over, Saints have more points than all other sides. Their form has been a little bit underwhelming recently, but they are on a par with Bohs or slightly better than them. They look far too big at the odds available.

Derry also have yet to confirm a top-four finish, but it's hard to be confident in their morale for Friday's visit of Shelbourne. Shels are fighting hard for fourth and look a spot of value at the prices. They've lost just six games all season, one fewer than the Candystripes.

Ciara McCormack has become the first female co-owner and CEO of a League of Ireland club, taking over Division One side Treaty United. To have any chance of making the playoffs, Treaty must beat a Waterford side who are in ordinary form and they may just manage that, with the Blues having nothing to play for.

