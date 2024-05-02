Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward

Best bets

Shelbourne draw no bet

3pts 4-6 bet365



Shamrock Rovers

2pts 10-11 Betfair

Galway draw no bet

1pt 7-5 Paddy Power

Drogheda

1pt 4-1 Betfair

League of Ireland weekend predictions

Shelbourne can maintain their lead at the top of the League of Ireland Premier Division standings with victory at Dundalk on Friday evening.

It has has been an unpredictable season so far and few observers expected Shels to have started as well as they have.

Opponents Dundalk let manager Stephen O'Donnell go earlier this month and they enjoyed some new-manager bounce a week ago when beating Bohemians 2-0 in Noel King's first game in charge.

However, Shels will be a tougher nut to crack and the leaders should claim at least a draw on their visit to Oriel Park.

Shels have endured a little wobbled of late but they concede so few goals that they should remain in the title reckoning for a little longer yet even if champions Shamrock Rovers are on the charge.

Rovers, unbeaten in five matches, were miles better than Bohemians when the pair met a few weeks ago and the champions should exert their class over their old rivals once again.

The Gypsies have been hit and miss lately and Rovers still have injuries to contend with, but Stephen Bradley's visitors should still prove too strong.

If Shelbourne have surprised punters, Galway United have also confounded expectations.

They've already beaten Derry on the road this term and they can beat them again at Terryland Park on Friday.

United nearly beat Shamrock Rovers last week and, given how solid they have been at the back, they are a really tough side to get the better of. Terryland will be rocking.

The pressure is on St Patrick's at home to Drogheda, who are no mugs and look a touch big at 4-1. Saints have amassed a paltry 15 points from 13 games, only four more than Drogheda who have played one game fewer.

