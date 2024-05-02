Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for this weekend's matches from the League of Ireland
Best bets
Shelbourne draw no bet
3pts 4-6 bet365
Shamrock Rovers
2pts 10-11 Betfair
Galway draw no bet
1pt 7-5 Paddy Power
Drogheda
1pt 4-1 Betfair
League of Ireland weekend predictions
Shelbourne can maintain their lead at the top of the League of Ireland Premier Division standings with victory at Dundalk on Friday evening.
It has has been an unpredictable season so far and few observers expected Shels to have started as well as they have.
Opponents Dundalk let manager Stephen O'Donnell go earlier this month and they enjoyed some new-manager bounce a week ago when beating Bohemians 2-0 in Noel King's first game in charge.
However, Shels will be a tougher nut to crack and the leaders should claim at least a draw on their visit to Oriel Park.
Shels have endured a little wobbled of late but they concede so few goals that they should remain in the title reckoning for a little longer yet even if champions Shamrock Rovers are on the charge.
Rovers, unbeaten in five matches, were miles better than Bohemians when the pair met a few weeks ago and the champions should exert their class over their old rivals once again.
The Gypsies have been hit and miss lately and Rovers still have injuries to contend with, but Stephen Bradley's visitors should still prove too strong.
If Shelbourne have surprised punters, Galway United have also confounded expectations.
They've already beaten Derry on the road this term and they can beat them again at Terryland Park on Friday.
United nearly beat Shamrock Rovers last week and, given how solid they have been at the back, they are a really tough side to get the better of. Terryland will be rocking.
The pressure is on St Patrick's at home to Drogheda, who are no mugs and look a touch big at 4-1. Saints have amassed a paltry 15 points from 13 games, only four more than Drogheda who have played one game fewer.
Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 2 May 2024inLeague of Ireland
Last updated 14:21, 2 May 2024
- Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward
- Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward
- Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward
- Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward
- Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward
- Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Offer: Get £60 in Free Bets from William Hill when you bet just £10
- Punchestown festival day three free bets: grab a £60 betting offer for Thursday at Punchestown
- Kylian Mbappe betting offer: Get enhanced odds of 30-1 for Mbappe to have 1+ shots on target in the Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League semi-final
- Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward
- Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward
- Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward
- Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward
- Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward
- Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Offer: Get £60 in Free Bets from William Hill when you bet just £10
- Punchestown festival day three free bets: grab a £60 betting offer for Thursday at Punchestown
- Kylian Mbappe betting offer: Get enhanced odds of 30-1 for Mbappe to have 1+ shots on target in the Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League semi-final