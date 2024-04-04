Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward

Best bets

Shelbourne

7.45pm Friday

2pts Evs general

Bohemians

7.45pm Friday

3pts 23-20 bet365

Draw in Kerry v Longford

7.45pm Friday

2pts 23-10 Betfair, Paddy Power

League of Ireland weekend predictions

Shamrock Rovers have no easy challenge in bidding to maintain their winning run at St Patrick's Athletic on Friday.

The champions have won their last three games but, with the form that leaders Shelbourne are in, they need to win the Dublin derby to narrow an eight-point gap.

Odds-on across the board, Rovers are tempting, but there looks to be better value because Saints were impressive in their 3-0 win against Sligo on Monday.

Drogheda have been competitive in their games but Shels should get the job done at United Park, and they are worth a bet at odds-against.

Damien Duff’s side are hardly allowing their opponents chances, let alone goals, and they probably deserve to be a little shorter here.

That Drogs have scored just five goals so far which is a concern and striker Frantz Pierrot yet to score in seven games.

United must plan without Luke Heaney, who was given a straight red on Monday in their goalless draw in Dundalk.

Former Waterford assistant manager Alan Reynolds will pit his wits against his former side as Bohemians boss and the Bohs look a fine bet at 23-20 against a team with the joint-worst defensive record in the league.

Meanwhile, Kerry and Longford are winless in Division One and with Kerry have drawn their last five games the 23-10 on offer for the strugglers to share the spoils is worth a bet.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.