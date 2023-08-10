Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
League of Ireland

Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for this weekend's matches from the League of Ireland.

Daryl Horgan (right) has starred for Dundalk
Daryl Horgan (right) has starred for DundalkCredit: Ramsey Cardy

Best bets

Dundalk
3pts 11-10 Betfair

Under 2.5 goals in Shelbourne v Shamrock Rovers
3pts 8-13 Hills

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

League of Ireland weekend predictions

Dundalk should get the better of a Sligo Rovers side with big questions to answer at Oriel Park on Friday.

Rovers have had to make ends meet of late with a push for Europe now out of the question. Max Mata has joined League One Shrewsbury and goalkeeper Luke McNicholas is set to sign for Wrexham meaning teenage shot-stopper Conor Walsh will be between the sticks for a side who are not high on confidence.

Daryl Horgan is a massive signing for Dundalk, who played well against Shelbourne on Sunday and are pushing hard to finish in the top four. They should probably be odds-on to beat Sligo so take the 11-10 on offer.

Shelbourne's home games against Shamrock Rovers have been forgettable affairs in recent seasons and their latest meeting may prove to be another slow-burner. Rovers have struggled for form recently while Shels have lost just five games all season.

Under 2.5 goals may seem short at 8-13 but it is hard to envisage many goals. Rovers have scored three goals in eight games and Shels are not exactly prolific themselves.

There's a potential cracker in Inchicore, with Bohemians bidding to stay in the title race and St Patrick's full of confidence, but the prices look accurate.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Johnny WardRacing Post Reporter
Published on 10 August 2023Last updated 17:18, 10 August 2023
icon
more inLeague of Ireland
more inLeague of Ireland