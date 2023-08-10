Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward

Best bets

Dundalk

3pts 11-10 Betfair



Under 2.5 goals in Shelbourne v Shamrock Rovers

3pts 8-13 Hills

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

League of Ireland weekend predictions

Dundalk should get the better of a Sligo Rovers side with big questions to answer at Oriel Park on Friday.

Rovers have had to make ends meet of late with a push for Europe now out of the question. Max Mata has joined League One Shrewsbury and goalkeeper Luke McNicholas is set to sign for Wrexham meaning teenage shot-stopper Conor Walsh will be between the sticks for a side who are not high on confidence.

Daryl Horgan is a massive signing for Dundalk, who played well against Shelbourne on Sunday and are pushing hard to finish in the top four. They should probably be odds-on to beat Sligo so take the 11-10 on offer.

Shelbourne's home games against Shamrock Rovers have been forgettable affairs in recent seasons and their latest meeting may prove to be another slow-burner. Rovers have struggled for form recently while Shels have lost just five games all season.

Under 2.5 goals may seem short at 8-13 but it is hard to envisage many goals. Rovers have scored three goals in eight games and Shels are not exactly prolific themselves.

There's a potential cracker in Inchicore, with Bohemians bidding to stay in the title race and St Patrick's full of confidence, but the prices look accurate.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport