Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward

Best bets

Shelbourne draw no bet

5pts 23-20 BoyleSports

St Patrick's

2pts 10-11 Betfair

Drogheda

1pt 7-2 Betfair

League of Ireland weekend predictions

Shelbourne rate perhaps the bet of the season in Galway this evening.

Damien Duff's Reds are having their first wobble of the campaign but although they were held to a draw in Drogheda and then lost to Bohemians, there seems no logic to them being outsiders at Terryland Park.

Shels have lost four times in the past 12 months – all by a goal – and Galway created next to nothing when these teams clashed earlier in the season. In five home games, United have failed to score in all bar one.

John Caulfield's United are no mugs but it is baffling that they are favourites against a team already ten points ahead of them. One cautionary note is that Shelbourne's away fans have been banned for this fixture.

Given their recent progress, it would be disappointing if Saint Patrick's were unable to beat promoted Waterford in Inchicore. Saints are really solid at the back and are a lot better than the Blues on paper.

The big one sees champions Shamrock Rovers visit Derry City. The prices look spot on, with a bit of pressure on Derry not to lose the game even at this early stage of the season.

The odds suggest Bohemians are a good bit better than Drogheda and so does the table but both may be misleading. United should give it a very good go in Dalymount.

