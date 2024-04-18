Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for this weekend's matches from the League of Ireland
Best bets
Shelbourne draw no bet
5pts 23-20 BoyleSports
St Patrick's
2pts 10-11 Betfair
Drogheda
1pt 7-2 Betfair
League of Ireland weekend predictions
Shelbourne rate perhaps the bet of the season in Galway this evening.
Damien Duff's Reds are having their first wobble of the campaign but although they were held to a draw in Drogheda and then lost to Bohemians, there seems no logic to them being outsiders at Terryland Park.
Shels have lost four times in the past 12 months – all by a goal – and Galway created next to nothing when these teams clashed earlier in the season. In five home games, United have failed to score in all bar one.
John Caulfield's United are no mugs but it is baffling that they are favourites against a team already ten points ahead of them. One cautionary note is that Shelbourne's away fans have been banned for this fixture.
Given their recent progress, it would be disappointing if Saint Patrick's were unable to beat promoted Waterford in Inchicore. Saints are really solid at the back and are a lot better than the Blues on paper.
The big one sees champions Shamrock Rovers visit Derry City. The prices look spot on, with a bit of pressure on Derry not to lose the game even at this early stage of the season.
The odds suggest Bohemians are a good bit better than Drogheda and so does the table but both may be misleading. United should give it a very good go in Dalymount.
Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 18 April 2024inLeague of Ireland
Last updated 15:11, 18 April 2024
- Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward
- Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward
- Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward
- Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward
- Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward
- Atalanta vs Liverpool betting offer: Get £40 in Europa League free bets with Ladbrokes
- Newmarket horse racing tips + £30 free bet for the Craven Stakes on Thursday
- Manchester City vs Real Madrid betting offer: Get enhanced odds of 30-1 for a goal to be scored in tonight's Champions League match with Betfair
- Champions League betting offer: Get enhanced 30-1 odds for a goal to be scored for Bayern Munich vs Arsenal with Paddy Power
- Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward
- Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward
- Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward
- Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward
- Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward
- Atalanta vs Liverpool betting offer: Get £40 in Europa League free bets with Ladbrokes
- Newmarket horse racing tips + £30 free bet for the Craven Stakes on Thursday
- Manchester City vs Real Madrid betting offer: Get enhanced odds of 30-1 for a goal to be scored in tonight's Champions League match with Betfair
- Champions League betting offer: Get enhanced 30-1 odds for a goal to be scored for Bayern Munich vs Arsenal with Paddy Power