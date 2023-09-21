Racing Post logo
League of Ireland

Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for this weekend's matches from the League of Ireland.

Derry City manager Ruaidhrai Higgins is plotting the downfall of HB Torshavn
Derry City manager Ruaidhrai HigginsCredit: Getty Images

Best bets

Derry 
3pts 17-20 general

St Patrick's v Dundalk draw 
1pt 12-5 general 

Longford +1 on Asian handicap 
2pts 19-20 Hills 

Longford 
1pt 9-2 general 

League of Ireland weekend predictions

Derry City will be kicking themselves that they are still four points behind Shamrock Rovers but a trip to Sligo Rovers on Friday represents one of their easiest remaining games and they simply have to win.

Sligo's 2-0 win over UCD was some respite for John Russell but Derry hit College for five in Dublin recently and the Showgrounds performance did not ease fears that Sligo are declining and low on confidence.

Derry should dominate this clash with Ruaidhri Higgins having close to a full-strength team available.

Dundalk were dire at Galway in the FAI Cup when they were humiliated by half-time and now face a journey to St Patrick's Athletic. 

Neither side have been convincing and with Dundalk expected to defend much better against a team struggling for goals, the draw looks a big price. 

Longford host Waterford in the second tier with the visitors having little to play for. 

The home team recently beat Galway United on the Strokestown Road and are battling hard to make the playoffs, so they look a little underrated in the betting. 

author image
Johnny WardRacing Post Reporter
Published on 21 September 2023Last updated 16:35, 21 September 2023
