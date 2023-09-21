Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward

Best bets

Derry

3pts 17-20 general



St Patrick's v Dundalk draw

1pt 12-5 general

Longford +1 on Asian handicap

2pts 19-20 Hills

Longford

1pt 9-2 general

League of Ireland weekend predictions

Derry City will be kicking themselves that they are still four points behind Shamrock Rovers but a trip to Sligo Rovers on Friday represents one of their easiest remaining games and they simply have to win.

Sligo's 2-0 win over UCD was some respite for John Russell but Derry hit College for five in Dublin recently and the Showgrounds performance did not ease fears that Sligo are declining and low on confidence.

Derry should dominate this clash with Ruaidhri Higgins having close to a full-strength team available.

Dundalk were dire at Galway in the FAI Cup when they were humiliated by half-time and now face a journey to St Patrick's Athletic.

Neither side have been convincing and with Dundalk expected to defend much better against a team struggling for goals, the draw looks a big price.

Longford host Waterford in the second tier with the visitors having little to play for.

The home team recently beat Galway United on the Strokestown Road and are battling hard to make the playoffs, so they look a little underrated in the betting.

