Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward

Best bets

St Patrick's +0.75 on Asian handicap

2pts 21-20 bet365



Dundalk

1pt 14-5 bet365

Waterford

1pt 3-1 BoyleSports

Drogheda

0.5pt 12-1 general

Finn Harps draw no bet

2pts 11-10 Hills

League of Ireland predictions

Punters should not be sucked in by the favourites during the third round of Premier Division fixtures in the League of Ireland.

Incredibly, none of the ten top-flight teams have managed to win both of their opening games. Champions Shamrock Rovers have made a limp start, while their main rivals Derry will be happy enough ahead of the visit of St Patrick's on Friday.

There was little between this pair last season and, with Derry missing three key midfielders, Saints can keep it close.

Back Pat's with a three-quarter goal start on the Asian handicap. The bet will land if Saints win or draw with a half return if they lose by no more than one goal.

Bohemians stunned Pat's last week, yet it is hard to be confident about the Bohs or their latest opponents Dundalk, who are a work in progress. But, at 3-1, there is enough juice in Dundalk's price to take a chance on the visitors winning a Dalymount clash which could go either way.

The pitch will be poor in Galway, where Waterford look a generous price after scoring five goals in their first two games. Drogheda, meanwhile, are worth a small interest at 12-1 against Shamrock Rovers, against whom they tend to do well.

Finn Harps should not be outsiders at home to Athlone in Division One and are worth supporting in the draw-no-bet market.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.