League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips: St Patrick's can take derby spoils
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for round two of the new League of Ireland campaign.
Best bets
St Patrick's
3pts 11-10 general
Dundalk draw no bet
4pts 4-7 general
Derry City
2pts 10-11 general
St Patrick's (11-10), Dundalk (11-10), Derry (10-11)
1pt treble bet365
Under 2.5 goals in Shelbourne v Shamrock Rovers
2pts 8-13 Hills
Athlone Town
3pts 9-5 general
League of Ireland predictions
St Patrick's can pile the pressure on Bohemians boss Declan Devine by prevailing in one of two Dublin derbies on Friday evening.
Saints often seem to go underestimated in the betting. In their last two competitive outings – against Bohs in the FAI Cup final and at Galway in the opening round of the 2024 league season last weekend – they were remarkably weak outsiders at kick-off but ended up winning both easily.
And Bohs are in trouble. They have been desperately unfortunate to lose Keith Buckley and Rob Cornwall to cruciate ligament injuries and Saints should take advantage of the hole left at centre-back by Cornwall's absence. Bohs were poor against Sligo seven days ago.
Dundalk started the season on a positive note, earning a 1-1 draw against Shamrock Rovers, and Galway are certainly not in the same class as the champions.
United have an awful record on Dundalk's artificial surface – three draws and 13 losses from 16 matches – and it is very hard to see them gaining anything at Oriel Park.
Dundalk might find United tough to break down, though, so backing them draw no bet offers some assurance.
However, a small treble on Pat's, Dundalk and Derry also looks a play.
It's difficult to to pick holes in Derry this season and they must be rated genuine title contenders.
Patrick Hoban had a dream start against Drogheda, scoring his first Derry goal, and they should be too good for a limited Sligo side.
Shelbourne host champions Shamrock Rovers and, since Damien Duff took charge of Shels, goalscoring chances have been limited when the pair have met at Tolka Park. Another cagey encounter could be on the cards on Friday.
In Division One, Athlone look a cracking bet to beat Cobh Ramblers, who are temporarily playing at Turner's Cross. Town hammered Wexford 3-0 in week one.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 22 February 2024inLeague of Ireland
Last updated 12:55, 22 February 2024
