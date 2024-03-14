Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward

When to bet

All matches kick-off at 7.45pm on Friday

Best bets

Under 2.5 goals in St Patrick's v Shelbourne

2pts 8-13 bet365, Betfair

Waterford draw no bet

1pt 7-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Cork

2pts 4-5 general

League of Ireland predictions

Sluggish Shamrock Rovers hit the road on Friday evening as they bid for a belated first win of the season.

The League of Ireland champions have made a lethargic start to their title defence and they may not relish a trip to Galway, who look very much at home at this level but who have created little in their last two games.

Early pacesetters Shelbourne visit St Patrick's and goals could be at a premium. Shels have coughed up hardly any chances in their opening assignments while Saints have not been prolific, so Friday's clash in Inchicore seems sure to be tight.

Shels, expertly coach by charismatic boss Damien Duff, have collapsed in price for the title after their strong start to 2024, and they look to have a solid chance of beating a Pat's side who have won two and lost three of their first five games.

The major development this week was Declan Devine's departure from Bohemians.

The Gypsies should enjoy the usual managerial bounce for the visit of Derry City, although it is hard to be confident even that will be enough.

Derry should possibly be favourites to win the league given how prolific striker Patrick Hoban has been during the opening rounds, and they certainly deserve to be odds-on shots to win in Phibsborough. Hoban, who has scored six goals in five games this term, is 7-5 to get on the scoresheet and 40-1 for a hat-trick.

Dundalk have made a horrible start and Waterford look value to triumph at Oriel Park.

Blues have been a match for most sides this season and they have players capable of troubling Dundalk, whose confidence must be low having taken one point from their first four games.

In the second tier, Cork City should have too much quaility for Bray at home.

City might not have it all their own way this season but this is a game they should be winning.

