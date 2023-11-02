Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for this weekend's matches from the League of Ireland.
Best bets
St Patrick's +1 v Derry City
2pts 29-20 Coral
Cobh-Waterford draw
2pts 10-3 Hills
League of Ireland weekend predictions
The battle for fourth place concludes on Friday evening in the League of Ireland Premier, with a draw at Drogheda probably enough for Shelbourne.
This is a tricky game for punters as Shels look short enough away to a team who have consistently troubled superior sides all season.
Against that, Drogheda shipped five against Shamrock Rovers and will finish in seventh regardless of the result.
Bohemians' form renders them no sort of price at home to Cork, while Dundalk will be especially keen to score plenty of goals at Belfield but UCD have been in decent shape of late.
Derry and Saint Patrick's battle it out for second at Brandywell and it's hard to know why Derry are so short against a team of similar ability. It should be close so take Pat's with a one-goal handicap start.
In the First Division playoff final, which will be played at neutral Turner's Cross, Waterford are red-hot favourites against Cobh, which may do Ramblers a disservice.
Shane Keegan's men have been outstanding this season and Blues made hard enough work of overcoming Athlone over two legs.
The Rams have won their last two games against Waterford, without conceding, and the draw makes plenty of appeal on this occasion. If that happens, the clash will go to extra-time.
Published on 2 November 2023inLeague of Ireland
Last updated 18:05, 2 November 2023
