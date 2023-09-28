Racing Post logo
League of Ireland

Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for this weekend's matches from the League of Ireland.

Best bets

Draw in Shamrock Rovers v Shelbourne 
1pt 11-4 BoyleSports

Drogheda draw no bet v Dundalk
1pt 5-2 general 

Treaty to beat Longford
3pts 12-5 Hills

League of Ireland weekend predictions

Derry City blew a golden chance to edge closer to Shamrock Rovers last weekend and the Candystripes will be pinning their hopes on Shelbourne containing the champions in Tallaght.

Between them, Rovers and Shels have lost a total of nine league games. Rovers' inability to score at UCD was one of the shocks of the campaign, but given Shelbourne's improvement this latest tussle is no formality.

The draw suits neither side, as it would probably leave Rovers three ahead of Derry, who could run up a score against UCD.

Shels will be targeting a victory to aid their European aspirations, but the draw still looks too big at 11-4.

Drogheda look pretty safe from the drop and Dundalk retain hopes of European football, but it's still hard to fathom the price discrepancy for their meeting at Oriel Park.

Drogheda are in great form. They won away to St Patrick's on Monday and Dundalk continue to cough up chances.

In Division 1 there is surprisingly little to play for with four rounds of fixtures remaining.

However, Longford and Treaty's match is an exception, with both sides desperately needing to win to stay in the race for fifth.

They are level on points and, with home advantage surely exaggerated by the prices and a draw of little use to both teams, Treaty look far too big.

Johnny WardRacing Post Reporter
Published on 28 September 2023Last updated 13:51, 28 September 2023
