Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward

Best bets

Draw in Shamrock Rovers v Shelbourne

1pt 11-4 BoyleSports



Drogheda draw no bet v Dundalk

1pt 5-2 general

Treaty to beat Longford

3pts 12-5 Hills

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

League of Ireland weekend predictions

Derry City blew a golden chance to edge closer to Shamrock Rovers last weekend and the Candystripes will be pinning their hopes on Shelbourne containing the champions in Tallaght.

Between them, Rovers and Shels have lost a total of nine league games. Rovers' inability to score at UCD was one of the shocks of the campaign, but given Shelbourne's improvement this latest tussle is no formality.

The draw suits neither side, as it would probably leave Rovers three ahead of Derry, who could run up a score against UCD.

Shels will be targeting a victory to aid their European aspirations, but the draw still looks too big at 11-4.

Drogheda look pretty safe from the drop and Dundalk retain hopes of European football, but it's still hard to fathom the price discrepancy for their meeting at Oriel Park.

Drogheda are in great form. They won away to St Patrick's on Monday and Dundalk continue to cough up chances.

In Division 1 there is surprisingly little to play for with four rounds of fixtures remaining.

However, Longford and Treaty's match is an exception, with both sides desperately needing to win to stay in the race for fifth.

They are level on points and, with home advantage surely exaggerated by the prices and a draw of little use to both teams, Treaty look far too big.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport