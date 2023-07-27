Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward

When to bet

Jonathan Afolabi has exploded into life in recent outings and the imposing striker can help Bohemians register a comfortable success at home to UCD.

Afolabi played for Celtic, Dunfermline, Dundee, Ayr United and Airdrie during a spell in Scotland before returning home last winter. He faced an uncertain future and started slowly but has found form to net in each of Bohs' last five games.

College have shipped 14 goals in their last three league games and 36 in their last ten. Their squad is full of young players who are low on confidence and this clash at Dalymount could be one-sided. With Afolabi looking particularly dangerous, Bohs should have the firepower to cover a two-goal handicap.

Given that Shelbourne have only lost five of their 24 matches, it is hard to see them losing to Cork at Turner's Cross. Cork face a battle to avoid the drop and key striker Ruairi Keating suffered the devastation of losing his father on the evening of their most recent game.

Shels lack goals but they should create scoring chances against a team who have to press on in the need to pick up points. Back the Reds in the draw-no-bet market.

In Division One, Treaty United are in decent form and can go ahead of opponents Wexford with a win. The odds look wrong at Ferrycarrig Park.

