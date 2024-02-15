Racing Post logo
League of Ireland

League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips: Shelbourne to star on opening night

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for round one of the new League of Ireland campaign.

Shelbourne manager Damien Duff
Shelbourne manager Damien Duff Credit: Tyler Miller

Chevron down

Best bets

Shelbourne draw no bet
4pts 8-13 Hills

Treaty United
3pts 21-20 general

Image link

League of Ireland weekend predictions

The League of Ireland returns with a fascinating clash between Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk.

Tallaght's expansion means there will be a record league crowd for the champions' first game as they look for a fifth title in a row.

They have been smashed in the betting, with Dundalk probably nowhere near ready for a test like this after making so many changes in the off-season.

Damien Duff is making waves at Shelbourne, who were really reliable and a hard side to beat last season. 

Shels look the best bet of the opening round at 8-13 in the draw-no-bet market for their trip to promoted Waterford.

Shels have improved year on year under Duff and the loss of record goalscorer Ronan Coughlan to Fleetwood will be difficult for Blues to deal with.

In Division One, Cobh Ramblers have lost some key players and face a tricky opener against Treaty United, who should be bang there behind Cork City at the top of the table come the end of the season. It is highly likely that Cobh overachieved in 2023. 

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Johnny WardRacing Post Reporter

Published on 15 February 2024inLeague of Ireland

Last updated 16:55, 15 February 2024

