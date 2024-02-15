League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips: Shelbourne to star on opening night

Today's Offers 8 All offers

League of Ireland weekend predictions

The League of Ireland returns with a fascinating clash between Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk.

Tallaght's expansion means there will be a record league crowd for the champions' first game as they look for a fifth title in a row.

They have been smashed in the betting, with Dundalk probably nowhere near ready for a test like this after making so many changes in the off-season.

Damien Duff is making waves at Shelbourne, who were really reliable and a hard side to beat last season.

Shels look the best bet of the opening round at 8-13 in the draw-no-bet market for their trip to promoted Waterford.

Shels have improved year on year under Duff and the loss of record goalscorer Ronan Coughlan to Fleetwood will be difficult for Blues to deal with.

In Division One, Cobh Ramblers have lost some key players and face a tricky opener against Treaty United, who should be bang there behind Cork City at the top of the table come the end of the season. It is highly likely that Cobh overachieved in 2023.

