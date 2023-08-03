Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward

Best bets

St Patrick’s draw no bet

3pts 4-6 bet365

Shelbourne + 0.25 on Asian handicap

2pts 17-20 bet365

Kerry +3.5 goals on handicap

3pts 17-20 Hills

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

League of Ireland weekend predictions

European combat was something of a reality check for St Patrick’s Athletic but they remain in the League of Ireland Premier title race and face a Sligo Rovers team who may short on confidence.

Max Mata completed a permanent transfer from Rovers to Shrewsbury on Thursday. But Rovers are in limbo now as a top-four finish looks unlikely.

Since Jon Daly took over the Saints, they’ve played 12 games in the league and picked up 26 points. Mata is a massive loss for Sligo, having done a fine job replacing Aidan Keena, who joined Cheltenham in January.

Three games take place on Sunday, with Dundalk looking short enough at home to Shelbourne.

Shels go there fresh, whereas Dundalk were in action on Thursday night in the Europa Conference League, and five defeats in 25 games show how hard it is to beat Damien Duff’s side.

Shels announced the signing of Will Jarvis from Hull on loan until the end of the season earlier this week and that could be something of a coup.Duff’s side should keep it tight in Oriel.

Waterford are a seriously short price to beat Kerry, who haven’t lost by more than one goal in their last six league games. They should be defensive in the RSC.

