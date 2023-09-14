Expert League of Ireland & FAI Cup predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward

Best bets

Derry v Shamrock Rovers draw

Dundalk

Saint Patrick's -1 goal on handicap

St Patrick's must win by at least two goals

League of Ireland weekend predictions

League of Ireland fans can look forward to a treat on Friday as the biggest league game all season takes place on the same night as the FAI Cup quarter-finals.

In the league, Derry City are four points behind Shamrock Rovers with seven games left, while they also have an inferior goal difference. Derry probably need to win to have a realistic shot at the title, but that seems to have artificially inflated the draw price.

The two sides have between them drawn 17 of their 58 matches and given how little there is to separate them, a stalemate maybe should be a shorter price than the 12-5 available. Both teams concede less than a goal per game on average and it is hard to see how this will be anything other than a close encounter.

The FAI Cup ties all feature hot favourites, although Bohemians do look vulnerable when visiting Drogheda, despite an impressive record against Drogs this season.

It is hard to see Galway United getting anything against Dundalk. The Lilywhites' defensive issues are a concern but they are a far better side than Galway, who have been bullying inferior teams in the First Division. This is a much bigger match for Dundalk, whose European hopes are fading in the league.

Finn Harps have had a really poor campaign and look set to suffer a hammering at home to Saint Patrick's. Cork City and Wexford contest the other last-eight tie.

