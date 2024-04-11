Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward

Best bets

St Patrick’s to beat Dundalk

7.45pm Friday

3pts 6-5 Betfair

Drogheda draw no bet v Derry

7.45pm Friday

2pts 5-2 general

Cork City to beat UCD

7.45pm Friday

2pts 4-5 general

League of Ireland weekend predictions

Dundalk will be under interim stewardship for Friday evening’s League of Ireland Premier Division visit of St Patrick’s following Stephen O’Donnell’s departure as manager.

Following a promising start to the season – a 1-1 draw away to champions Shamrock Rovers – Dundalk have been comfortably the worst team in the top flight.

O’Donnell, the second Premier Division manager to be relieved of his role in 2024, had to gamble on a scatter of young players from Britain who are now seriously low on confidence.

And Saints turn out at Oriel Park on Friday night in the wake of two big home wins in which they scored five times and came from behind against the champions.

It’s a surprise to see Jon Daly’s side odds-against to take the points on this occasion.

Dundalk have been creating next to nothing, have shipped 15 goals already and are hardly bankers to suddenly improve after O’Donnell’s exit.

Drogheda United should have won at home to Shelbourne last week, were unlucky to lose away to Derry in week one and look too big in the market at Weavers Park on Friday for the visit of the Candystripes.

Derry returned to winning ways last weekend, albeit Dundalk barely put up a fight. United boss Kevin Doherty insists his side are underrated and they can show that against a City side who have lost to Bohemians and Galway United recently.

Shelbourne have shortened to odds-on at home to north Dublin rivals Bohemians. They are a tempting proposition, although they were exposed a little in Drogheda last week, and Bohs are likely to improve sooner or later under the excellent Alan Reynolds.

Galway United have tended to get the better of Waterford United since Ollie Horgan joined John Caulfield at Terryland Park. That said, Galway are short enough against Blues on Friday. Keith Long’s side are certainly capable of scoring goals, even if they cough up plenty too.

Shamrock Rovers host Sligo Rovers in Tallaght. The Connacht side are flattered by their fine start to the campaign but they have smart attacking players, and can pose problems for Stephen Bradley’s side in Dublin.

In Division One, Cork City look to be cruising to the title even at this early stage. A UCD side minus Ronan Finn are less of a force and the Leesiders ought to have too much in Belfield.

