Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for this weekend's matches from the League of Ireland.
When to bet
All matches kick-off at 7.45pm on Friday
Best bets
Shelbourne
5pts 11-5 bet365
St Patrick's
2pts 10-11 general
Finn Harps
2pts 11-10 general
Treaty United
2pts 5-4 bet365
League of Ireland weekend predictions
Shelbourne are top of the League of Ireland Premier table and Bohemians, who play Damien Duff's side on Friday evening, could hardly be facing the Reds at a worse time.
Bohs were disjointed away to Drogheda on Monday and their fans are getting on the players' backs early in games these days with morale low at Dalymount.
Shels were sluggish in week one but have won all their matches since, including at home to Shamrock Rovers, and Duff's team are hard to score against.
Expect William Jarvis, who is on loan from Hull, to exploit the space down the left. Shels should surely be favourites.
Dundalk and St Patrick's are also going through testing times and both sides have issues with struggling goalkeepers.
However, Pat's are still far more solid and should win. Dundalk can only do better after being humiliated by Sligo, but their confidence is at rock-bottom and Saints should get things moving before long.
In Division One, it could be a tough season for Cobh Ramblers, who face a 900km round trip to Donegal.
Finn Harps have impressed at their Finn Park base and look a considerably better outfit than Cobh. It's a surprise not to see them installed as odds-on favourites.
Treaty have also started the season well and, with Bray shipping goals far too easily, Blues should find a way to win in front of a bumper crowd at Markets Field.
Published on 7 March 2024
Last updated 15:32, 7 March 2024
