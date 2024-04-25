Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward

Best bets

Draw in Shelbourne v St Patrick's

7.45pm Friday

2pts 23-10 Betfair

Draw in Bohemians v Dundalk

7.45pm Friday

1pt 12-5 bet365

Both teams to score in Waterford v Derry

7.45pm Friday

2pts Evs general

League of Ireland weekend predictions

Damien Duff's criticism of Shane Farrell after the 0-0 draw against Shamrock Rovers was the talk of the Irish media on Monday – and now Shelbourne must rally again for the visit of Saint Patrick's.

Shels' recent form would suggest they will not sustain a title challenge while Saints look in a similar boat. Neither team are prolific in front of goal and a defeat would be damaging to both sides, so the draw looks a decent play at Richmond Park.

Shamrock Rovers could not overcome ten-man Shels in Tolka but manager Stephen Bradley will be happy enough.

The champions welcome Galway United to Tallaght and should be comfortable enough, for all that Galway are punching above their weight and have been more than competitive against every side so far.

Dundalk's decision to replace Stephen O'Donnell with Noel King was surprising, to say the least, and it is hard to know how the players will react for the visit of Bohemians, who have thrived for Alan Reynolds. Dundalk are improving but struggling in front of goal and the draw looks a shade big.

Waterford are no mugs and tend to trouble their opponents all the time while Derry are far from convincing of late despite being odds-on at the RSC. Backing both teams to score looks the best bet in this clash.

