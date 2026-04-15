Hull FC vs St Helens: Thursday's Super League betting tips, predictions and odds

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We are already into round eight of this season's Super League and the table is beginning to take a familiar look, but two sides who are aiming higher meet at the MKM Stadium on Thursday when Hull FC host St Helens.

Saints start the round in fifth while FC are back in ninth. Both sides are battling to remain competitive despite lengthy injury lists and this could be a close encounter in East Yorkshire.

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Where to watch Hull FC vs St Helens

Sky Sports+, 8pm Thursday

Betfred Super League betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Hull FC +8

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Super League preview

Hull FC host St Helens at the MKM Stadium on Thursday in what would always be a mouth-watering encounter but there are a couple of sub-plots surrounding this clash to make this round eight fixture even more intriguing.

Last week Hull FC announced that head coach John Cartwright will leave his post at the end of the season, a statement from the club that came as something of a shock to both the Australian and his playing staff who refused to train that day in a show of solidarity.

Cartwright responded with a no-holds-barred press conference on Monday saying "It wasn't mutual, put it that way," when asked why he was leaving the club.

"I still haven't been given [a reason], I have asked and I expect to be able to sit down with someone in the not too distant future.

"When people know the facts they can make their own mind up but for me, I feel a bit betrayed and disrespected."

Cartwright was still in his post on Wednesday despite his outburst but it remains to be seen how much longer he will be around at the club.

A dim view of Hull FC's actions have been taken by most observers, but crucially Cartwright looks to have the full backing of his players and that could lead to a fired-up performance from his side as they show their support for their bewildered boss.

And they will need to be fired up as there are a reported 21 players in both camps unavailable for this match due to injury and while Hull have struggled to overcome those issues, Saints have been flying in the face of adversity.

The Red Vee have won seven of their last eight matches in all competitions, including a thrilling come-from-behind derby win over Wigan on Good Friday, and they have also enjoyed recent meetings with Hull, winning nine of the last ten match-ups.

Hull's last outing was a 24-6 loss to rivals Hull KR in the derby on Good Friday, but their last two home outings yielded impressive victories over Leeds and Catalans. The Airlie Birds scored 24 points in both and a similar performance will be needed to see off the Saints.

The visitors face a hostile welcome on and off the pitch this week, and they could find their hosts too hot to handle, so backing Hull with an eight-point start looks a decent bet.

This encounter could swing either way, and you write off the Saints at your peril, but Hull have shown that they can be a match for the best sides on their day.

Another telling factor is that Cartwright's side have had a fortnight to prepare for this clash having not been in Challenge Cup action last weekend, while St Helens had to expend plenty of energy in seeing off Catalans last Friday.

That could just tilt things in Hull's favour in a clash which is likely to be tight.

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