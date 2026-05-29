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Wigan Warriors vs Hull Kingston Rovers: Challenge Cup final predictions, betting tips and odds
Free rugby league betting tips and predictions for Saturday's Challenge Cup final featuring Wigan Warriors vs Hull Kingston Rovers
Where to watch Saturday's Challenge Cup final
BBC One, 3pm
Best bets
Hull Kingston Rovers to win by one to 12 points
2pts 6-4 bet365
Under 30 total match points
2pts 21-20 bet365
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Challenge Cup final predictions
Wigan Warriors rested nearly all of their first-choice side for last week's Super League clash with Hull Kingston Rovers but the decision may not have the desired effect when the pair meet again in Saturday's Challenge Cup final at Wembley.
The Warriors were hammered 62-4 on that occasion by a full-strength Hull KR, who are now looking to make it five straight trophy wins in the past 12 months.
Things are likely to be much tighter in this rematch but Rovers are fancied to have the edge in the decider once again.
Willie Peters' men edged past Warrington with an 8-6 victory just under 12 months ago, and it started a glittering period which also saw them claim the League Leaders' Shield, Super League title and World Club Challenge trophy.
They are in such a good rhythm that is hard to see Wigan, despite their fresher legs, being able to halt KR's quest for more silverware.
Hull KR have won their last nine matches in all competitions and they have been scoring heavily, but a tight encounter is more likely at Wembley on Saturday.
Eight of the last ten Challenge Cup finals have been settled by ten or fewer points and the expected warm weather could have a bearing on the proceedings.
Having had the week off could play in Wigan's favour but KR's defence is so strong that they will back themselves to keep things tight, as they have done in the teams' recent meetings.
Four of their last five clashes have seen the Robins limit Wigan to single-figure scores and Hull KR's last two Wembley visits have been settled by margins of just two points and one point.
The Warriors have lifted this trophy on a record 21 occasions but their last victory came in 2022 when they edged past Huddersfield Giants 16-14 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Another close contest can be expected, and backing Hull KR to win by no more than 12 points in a clash featuring 30 or fewer points look two decent bets for the big occasion.
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