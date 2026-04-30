Leeds Rhinos vs Wakefield Trinity Super League predictions, betting tips and odds: Trinity to stay in touch with Rhinos

Where to watch Friday's Betfred Super League matches

Leeds Rhinos vs Wakefield Trinity

Sky Sports Action, 8pm

St Helens vs York Knights

Sky Sports+, 8pm

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

Wakefield Trinity +14

2pts 10-11 Betfair, Paddy Power

York Knights +26

1pt 11-10 bet365

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Friday's Betfred Super League predictions

Leeds Rhinos are top of the pile in Super League after nine rounds of action and they should be able to keep their noses in front when Wakefield Trinity pitch up at Headingley on Friday.

However, Trinity have the Rhinos in their sights and they look the bet with a chunky start on the handicap in what looks an intriguing encounter.

Wakey have already beaten Leeds this season - a 24-14 Challenge Cup success in March - and they have a great record in this fixture which won't be lost on the league leaders.

Daryl Powell's men have won four of their last five meetings with the Loiners and the only loss in that sequence was a narrow Leeds win by 22-18 in round 13 last season.

Each of the last five meetings have been settled by ten points or fewer and Wakefield's trip to St Helens last week can also be used as useful barometer on how they may fare in this encounter.

Saints look on a similar level to Leeds - they are second only on points difference - but they struggled to see off Powell's side in an 18-10 win last Saturday.

Prior to that Wakefield won five matches on the bounce, and although they may be missing one or two key men this week, they can still stay in touch with Leeds in another close encounter.

Things may be more clear-cut when York head across the Pennines to take on in-form St Helens.

The Knights have made a spirited start to their first season in the top flight since the mid-80s, but the wheels have started to come off in recent weeks and they face a long night at the BrewDog Stadium.

Last week's 38-14 win over fellow Super League new boys Toulouse ended a five-match losing streak for the Knights but their revival maybe short-lived against a St Helens side who have won their last three matches.

However, the Saints have been having to grind out results as a consequence of a lengthy injury list and they may struggle to cover a 26-point handicap mark against the Knights.

Paul Rowley's men have cleared that mark only once this term in a 36-4 win at Catalans in round three, while York have shown themselves to be solid in , losing by 26 points or more only once this season.

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