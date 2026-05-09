Warrington Wolves vs Hull Kingston Rovers Challenge Cup predictions, betting tips and odds

Warrington Wolves vs Hull Kingston Rovers date, start time & TV info

Date Sunday, May 10

Starts 4pm

Venue Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster

Competition Challenge Cup

TV BBC Two

In a repeat of last year's Challenge Cup final, Warrington Wolves and Hull Kingston Rovers clash in Doncaster on Sunday.

The Robins snatched victory away from Warrington with an 8-6 success at Wembley in June 2025 and the Wire will be out for revenge in Yorkshire.

Warrington Wolves vs Hull Kingston Rovers betting tips and predictions

Best bet

Hull Kingston Rovers -8

2pts Evs Paddy Power

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Warrington Wolves vs Hull Kingston Rovers preview

Challenge Cup ties at this stage of the season can often be one by big-game players and fine margins, and Warrington Wolves' injury woes should hand the advantage to Hull Kingston Rovers this weekend.

The Wire are going to be without half-back George Williams and his absence will be hard felt across the pitch. Fellow playmaker Marc Sneyd will be happy to take on the kicking and distribution duties, but Warrington are also without Cai Taylor-Wray and James Harrison and there is just a sense this fixture is coming at the wrong time for Warrington.

Sam Burgess' team have won four of their last five and eight of their last ten in all competitions, but they are facing a Robins team who look back to their ruthless best.

Willie Peters' side have won six matches on the spin, scoring 46 points or more in five of those fixtures. They have conceded 12 points or fewer in each of those ties and that is thanks to their settled spine.

The Robins have almost a fully fit squad at their disposal, with Arthur Mourgue named in the 21-man squad as he tries to make his first appearance since the World Cup Challenge.

That continuity should carry them over the line as the Robins look to win back-to-back Challenge Cups and end the Peters era in style.

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