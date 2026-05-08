St Helens vs Wigan Warriors Challenge Cup predictions, betting tips and odds

St Helens vs Wigan Warriors date, start time & TV info

Date Saturday, May 9

Starts 2.30pm

Venue Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington

Competition Challenge Cup

TV BBC One

Arch-rivals St Helens and Wigan Warriors will lock horns for the second time in six weeks when they meet in the Challenge Cup semi-finals at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Paul Rowley's St Helens have beaten Workington Town, Castleford Tigers and Catalans Dragons to reach the final four, while Wigan proved too strong for Rochdale Hornets, Bradford Bulls and Wakefield Trinity.

St Helens vs Wigan Warriors betting tips & predictions

Best bet

St Helens

2pts 6-5 bet365, Paddy Power

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St Helens vs Wigan Warriors preview

It has been five years since St Helens last reached the Challenge Cup final but the Red V look to be in a prime position to book their return to Wembley when they face arch-rivals Wigan Warriors in Warrington on Saturday.

Saints beat Castleford Tigers 26-12 in the final five years ago, in what was their first success in the competition since 2008. The Merseyside outfit have not had much luck in the Challenge Cup in the last 15 years, but there is a sense that could all change this season.

After last year's disappointing campaign under former coach Paul Wellens, Saints turned to Rowley and he has managed to get the best out of his players, certainly in attack.

A record of ten wins in their last 11 encounters includes a late comeback against Wigan in Super League on Good Friday and the Red V seem to have got into a winning groove.

Their forwards have been able to restrict the opposition and dominate the battle in recent weeks and they face a Wigan side who have been guilty of numerous errors this season.

Matty Peet's team have repeatedly given away penalties when under pressure and they should be pushed to their limits by a rampant Saints team.

Wigan should improve thanks to the return of half-back Harry Smith but St Helens look to be a level above the Cherry & Whites in all departments at this stage of the season.

Wigan managed to end a four-match losing run in Super League last weekend but they are missing the influence of stand-off Bevan French and will not be at their best until he returns from injury.

Saints' attack has looked more polished and refined and in a game that looks likely to be decided by fine margins, they should have enough to secure their spot at the national stadium.

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