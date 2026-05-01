Wigan Warriors vs Bradford Bulls: Super League predictions, betting tips and odds

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Where to watch Saturday's Betfred Super League matches

Wigan Warriors vs Bradford Bulls

BBC iPlayer & Sky Sports+, 3pm

Catalans Dragons vs Leigh Leopards

Sky Sports+, 6pm

Huddersfield Giants vs Warrington Wolves

Sky Sports+, 8pm

Best bets

Wigan -26 vs Bradford

1pt Evs bet365

Catalans to win by one to 12 points vs Leigh

1pt 19-10 bet365

Warrington -10 vs Huddersfield

4pts 10-11 Betfair, BoyleSports, Paddy Power

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Betfred Super League predictions

Wigan Warriors and Bradford Bulls are in the BBC spotlight on Saturday but their Super League clash at the Brick Community Stadium could turn into something of a horror show for the Bulls.

Both sides take to the field on a run of four straight losses – a remarkable statistic in particular for the Warriors. Injuries have played their part in both camps but Wigan look best equipped to get back on track with a comfortable victory.

Matt Peet’s men beat Bradford 30-6 in the Challenge Cup in March and a similar outcome looks likely in this league rematch.

The Bulls have shipped 100 points in their last two matches, which ended in defeats to Hull KR and Wakefield, and another heavy loss could be incoming for the Odsal Stadium side who have won just three times on their long-awaited return to the top flight.

Later on on Saturday, Leigh go looking for revenge in Perpignan but they may get short shrift from in-form Catalans Dragons.

The Leopards were beaten 22-16 on home soil by the French side in round four, and although Adrian Lam’s side have improved since then, the Dragons are a different beast on home soil, where they have won four of their five matches this term, including victories over Hull KR and Warrington.

Leigh have won six of their last eight meetings with Catalans but backing a narrow home win looks the best bet on this occasion.

Things should be more comprehensive when Warrington head to Huddersfield in Saturday's late kick-off.

The Wolves are averaging 33.75 points per match in their eight fixtures this term but the Giants have won just twice this season.

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