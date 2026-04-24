St Helens vs Wakefield Trinity Super League predictions, betting tips and odds: Visitors to lean on resilient defence

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St Helens vs Wakefield Trinity date, start time & TV info

Date Saturday, April 25

Starts 5.30pm

Venue BrewDog Stadium, St Helens

Competition Super League

TV Sky Sports+

St Helens and Wakefield Trinity will look to maintain their strong starts to the Super League season on Saturday when the two teams meet at the BrewDog Stadium.

Both teams were victorious last time out as St Helens got the better of Hull FC 24-14 while Wakefield hammered Yorkshire rivals Bradford 52-12.

The Bulls are also in action on Saturday as they welcome champions Hull Kingston Rovers to Odsal.

Super League betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Wakefield Trinity +8

3pts 11-10 bet365

Hull Kingston Rovers -34

2pts 10-11 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Super League predictions

Defence has been Wakefield's best form of attack in 2026 and it is their ruthlessness and determination without the ball that will make them tough to beat on Saturday's visit to St Helens.

Daryl Powell has his team firing at both ends of the pitch and, alongside Leeds Rhinos and Saints, Trinity started round nine as one of three sides tied level at the top on 12 points.

Wakey are an ambitious club and could scale the Super League summit depending on results this weekend, although Saints have had the measure of the Yorkshire club in recent seasons.

St Helens have won the pair's last five meetings and are quietly going about their business this season. Paul Rowley's men have won eight of their last nine to move into Grand Final contention and they are also through to the last four of the Challenge Cup.

However, Trinity's 111 points conceded in eight league matches this season is the best in Super League and they are not only comfortable in high-pressure situations, they thrive in them.

They are happy to fight through the middle when required and have been extremely patient in attack, which should push Saints all the way in what looks set to be the game of the weekend.

Earlier on Saturday, champions Hull Kingston Rovers should capitalise on Bradford Bulls' injury crisis to record an emphatic win.

Bradford have no settled spine due to an ever-growing injury list and they have been bullied through the middle in recent matches.

The Bulls have lost five of their last six, conceding more than 40 points in two of their last three, while the Robins are starting to get their act together after a slow start to their title defence.

Willie Peters' men have scored at least 46 points in winning three of their last four and Rovers could compound Bradford's woes.

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