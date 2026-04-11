Wakefield Trinity vs Wigan Warriors: Challenge Cup betting tips, predictions and odds

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Wakefield Trinity vs Wigan Warriors date, start time & TV info

Date Sunday, April 12

Starts 1pm

Venue DIY Kitchens Stadium, Wakefield

Competition Challenge Cup

TV BBC One

Wakefield Trinity will look to end their decade-long wait to reach the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup when they host Wigan Warriors on Sunday afternoon.

Mighty Trin last won the competition in 1963, coincidentally beating Wigan in the final, and they will fancy their chances after an impressive few weeks under Daryl Powell, while the Warriors need a response after back-to-back defeats.

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Challenge Cup betting tips & predictions

Best bets

Wakefield Trinity

1pt 9-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Wakefield Trinity vs Wigan Warriors preview

After suffering back-to-back defeats in Super League, Wigan Warriors appear to be facing Wakefield Trinity at the worst possible time.

Matt Peet's side have conceded 34 points in each of their recent defeats to Huddersfield Giants and St Helens and Wigan will be given no favours against Wakefield's ruthless defence, who have conceded the fewest points per game in the Super League this season.

Wakefield stunned Leeds Rhinos in the last round to progress and they go into the game following a run of five straight victories. The hosts have continued to improve through the middle and they are happy to get into a scrap and fight it out across the park.

That will be crucial against Wigan's formidable forward pack and the visitors have shown nothing to suggest their clunky attack has been fixed.

Wakefield have the defensive prowess to frustrate Wigan and they should relish the arm-wrestle in the forwards.

A passionate home crowd may well help to turn things in Wakefield's favour even further and the home win looks good value on what should be a special day for Powell's outfit.

St Helens vs Catalans Dragons odds

. Here are the odds for Sunday's quarter-final between Wakefield Trinity and Wigan Warriors:

Odds correct at time of publication

FAQs

When is Wakefield Trinity vs Wigan Warriors?

The match kicks off at 1pm on Sunday, April 12, and will be shown live on BBC One.

Where is Wakefield Trinity vs Wigan Warriors being played?

Wakefield Trinity and Wigan Warriors will lock horns at the DIY Kitchens Stadium in Wakefield.

What is the betting for Wakefield Trinity vs Wigan Warriors?

Wakefield Trinity are 17-10 to see off the Warriors, who are 8-15 for the away win. The draw is 14-1 with Betfred.

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