Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
20:15 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
20:15 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Rugby League

Wakefield Trinity vs Wigan Warriors: Challenge Cup betting tips, predictions and odds

Wakefield Trinity vs Wigan Warriors. Get match details, betting tips, predictions and TV info for Sunday's quarter-final clash at the DIY Kitchens Stadium

Wakefield head coach Daryl Powell
Daryl Powell is looking to guide Wakefield into their first Challenge Cup semi-final for a decadeCredit: Lewis Storey
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Wakefield Trinity vs Wigan Warriors date, start time & TV info

Date Sunday, April 12
Starts 1pm
Venue DIY Kitchens Stadium, Wakefield
Competition Challenge Cup
TV BBC One

Wakefield Trinity will look to end their decade-long wait to reach the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup when they host Wigan Warriors on Sunday afternoon.

Mighty Trin last won the competition in 1963, coincidentally beating Wigan in the final, and they will fancy their chances after an impressive few weeks under Daryl Powell, while the Warriors need a response after back-to-back defeats.

Untitled Document
Recommended
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

£50 in Free Bets when you bet £10

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • Huge variety of markets and promotions with the Betfred app
CLAIM OFFER

Challenge Cup betting tips & predictions

Best bets

Wakefield Trinity
1pt 9-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Wakefield Trinity vs Wigan Warriors preview

After suffering back-to-back defeats in Super League, Wigan Warriors appear to be facing Wakefield Trinity at the worst possible time.

Matt Peet's side have conceded 34 points in each of their recent defeats to Huddersfield Giants and St Helens and Wigan will be given no favours against Wakefield's ruthless defence, who have conceded the fewest points per game in the Super League this season.

Wakefield stunned Leeds Rhinos in the last round to progress and they go into the game following a run of five straight victories. The hosts have continued to improve through the middle and they are happy to get into a scrap and fight it out across the park. 

That will be crucial against Wigan's formidable forward pack and the visitors have shown nothing to suggest their clunky attack has been fixed.

Wakefield have the defensive prowess to frustrate Wigan and they should relish the arm-wrestle in the forwards.

A passionate home crowd may well help to turn things in Wakefield's favour even further and the home win looks good value on what should be a special day for Powell's outfit.

St Helens vs Catalans Dragons odds

Sign up to title sponsors Betfred to bet on this season's Challenge Cup. Here are the odds for Sunday's quarter-final between Wakefield Trinity and Wigan Warriors:

80 minutesOdds
Wakefield Trinity17-10 with Betfred
Wigan Warriors8-15 with Betfred
Draw14-1 with Betfred

Odds correct at time of publication

FAQs

When is Wakefield Trinity vs Wigan Warriors? 

The match kicks off at 1pm on Sunday, April 12, and will be shown live on BBC One.

Where is Wakefield Trinity vs Wigan Warriors being played? 

Wakefield Trinity and Wigan Warriors will lock horns at the DIY Kitchens Stadium in Wakefield.

What is the betting for Wakefield Trinity vs Wigan Warriors? 

Wakefield Trinity are 17-10 to see off the Warriors, who are 8-15 for the away win. The draw is 14-1 with Betfred.

Read this next:

All-Ireland Football Championship outright winner predictions

Birmingham vs Wrexham predictions, team news, betting tips and Bet Builder

Luton vs Stockport EFL Trophy final predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder  

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing

Racing Post Sport

Published on inRugby League

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inRugby League
more inBetting offers
more inRugby League
more inBetting offers
Related Content
Paddy Power betting offer: get 50-1 odds on Tyson Fury to beat Arslanbek Makhmudov

Paddy Power betting offer: get 50-1 odds on Tyson Fury to beat Arslanbek Makhmudov

icon
Betting offers
Paddy Power betting offer: get 50-1 odds on Tyson Fury to beat Arslanbek Makhmudov
Paddy Power betting offer: get 50-1 odds on Tyson Fury to beat Arslanbek Makhmudov
icon
Betting offers
Betfred betting offer: get 40-1 odds on Tyson Fury to beat Arslanbek Makhmudov tonight
Betfred betting offer: get 40-1 odds on Tyson Fury to beat Arslanbek Makhmudov tonight
icon
Betting offers
Chelsea vs Manchester City: Citizens should be too sharp for hosts
Chelsea vs Manchester City: Citizens should be too sharp for hosts
icon
Premier League
Get 50-1 for over 0.5 goals in Chelsea vs Man City
Get 50-1 for over 0.5 goals in Chelsea vs Man City
icon
Betting offers