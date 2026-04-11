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Wakefield Trinity vs Wigan Warriors: Challenge Cup betting tips, predictions and odds
Wakefield Trinity vs Wigan Warriors. Get match details, betting tips, predictions and TV info for Sunday's quarter-final clash at the DIY Kitchens Stadium
Wakefield Trinity vs Wigan Warriors date, start time & TV info
Date Sunday, April 12
Starts 1pm
Venue DIY Kitchens Stadium, Wakefield
Competition Challenge Cup
TV BBC One
Wakefield Trinity will look to end their decade-long wait to reach the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup when they host Wigan Warriors on Sunday afternoon.
Mighty Trin last won the competition in 1963, coincidentally beating Wigan in the final, and they will fancy their chances after an impressive few weeks under Daryl Powell, while the Warriors need a response after back-to-back defeats.
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Challenge Cup betting tips & predictions
Best bets
Wakefield Trinity
1pt 9-5 Betfair, Paddy Power
Wakefield Trinity vs Wigan Warriors preview
After suffering back-to-back defeats in Super League, Wigan Warriors appear to be facing Wakefield Trinity at the worst possible time.
Matt Peet's side have conceded 34 points in each of their recent defeats to Huddersfield Giants and St Helens and Wigan will be given no favours against Wakefield's ruthless defence, who have conceded the fewest points per game in the Super League this season.
Wakefield stunned Leeds Rhinos in the last round to progress and they go into the game following a run of five straight victories. The hosts have continued to improve through the middle and they are happy to get into a scrap and fight it out across the park.
That will be crucial against Wigan's formidable forward pack and the visitors have shown nothing to suggest their clunky attack has been fixed.
Wakefield have the defensive prowess to frustrate Wigan and they should relish the arm-wrestle in the forwards.
A passionate home crowd may well help to turn things in Wakefield's favour even further and the home win looks good value on what should be a special day for Powell's outfit.
St Helens vs Catalans Dragons odds
Sign up to title sponsors Betfred to bet on this season's Challenge Cup. Here are the odds for Sunday's quarter-final between Wakefield Trinity and Wigan Warriors:
|80 minutes
|Odds
|Wakefield Trinity
|17-10 with Betfred
|Wigan Warriors
|8-15 with Betfred
|Draw
|14-1 with Betfred
Odds correct at time of publication
FAQs
When is Wakefield Trinity vs Wigan Warriors?
The match kicks off at 1pm on Sunday, April 12, and will be shown live on BBC One.
Where is Wakefield Trinity vs Wigan Warriors being played?
Wakefield Trinity and Wigan Warriors will lock horns at the DIY Kitchens Stadium in Wakefield.
What is the betting for Wakefield Trinity vs Wigan Warriors?
Wakefield Trinity are 17-10 to see off the Warriors, who are 8-15 for the away win. The draw is 14-1 with Betfred.
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