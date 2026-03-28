Leeds Rhinos vs Warrington Wolves: Super League betting tips, predictions and odds

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Leeds Rhinos vs Warrington Wolves date, start time & TV info

Date Sunday, March 29

Starts 5.30pm

Venue Headingley, Leeds

Competition Super League

TV Sky Sports Action & Main Event

Warrington are six from six in all competitions this season but their Grand Final credentials will be put to the test when they face Leeds Rhinos at Headingley on Sunday.

The Rhinos have lost their last two matches – to Wakefield in the Challenge Cup and Hull FC in Super League – but Brad Arthur's side have yet to lose at home and the Australian head coach will demand a response after last weekend's 24-16 defeat at Hull.

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Betfred Super League betting tips & predictions

Best bets

Warrington Wolves

2pts 15-8 Paddy Power

Catalans Dragons

1pt 17-10 Paddy Power

Leeds Rhinos vs Warrington Wolves preview

Warrington head coach Sam Burgess has said his team have been happy to sit quietly and get their work done, but victory at Headingley on Sunday would put the rest of Super League on notice.

The Wolves suffered a disappointing collapse in 2025 to miss out on the playoffs, but Burgess has given some of the club's youngsters the chance to impress this term and they have grabbed it with both hands.

Warrington started round six as one of only two teams, alongside Wigan, to boast a perfect record and they routed Castleford 72-6 last week.

The Wire cut the Tigers open at will at the Halliwell Jones and it was hard to ignore the ruthless manner of their victory. Indeed, they did not make an error in possession until the closing stages.

Warrington even managed to breach the Tigers with 12 men after centre Toby King was sin-binned on the hour-mark, and they have also been secure in defence this term, making the fewest missed tackles in the league.

Burgess has got his team firing and they should cause Leeds plenty of problems.

Consecutive defeats to Wakefield in the Challenge Cup and at Hull in Super League last weekend have brought the Rhinos back down to earth after their 58-6 thrashing of treble-winners Hull KR in Las Vegas at the end of February.

Leeds have lost four of their last five meetings with Warrington and the in-form Wolves look decent value to consign Brad Arthur's men to a third straight defeat.

Earlier in the day, Catalans travel to Hull FC and the Dragons could pull off a rare away win.

The French outfit beat Hull KR 26-20 in Perpignan last week and have made fewer errors and more metres than the Black & Whites over the first five rounds.

Hull had missed the most tackles in Super League before this weekend's round of fixtures marking Super League's 30th birthday and they will have to show much greater solidity against the Dragons.

Leeds Rhinos vs Warrington Wolves odds

. Here are the odds for Sunday's Super League clash between Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves:

Odds correct at time of publication

FAQs

When is Leeds Rhinos vs Warrington Wolves?

The match kicks off at 5.30pm on Sunday, March 29, and will be shown live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event.

Where is Leeds Rhinos vs Warrington Wolves being played?

Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves will lock horns at Headingley in Leeds.

What is the betting for Leeds Rhinos vs Warrington Wolves?

Leeds Rhinos are 8-15 favourites to see off the Wolves, who are 17-10 for the away win. The draw is 14-1 with Betfred.

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