Wigan Warriors vs Leeds Rhinos: Super League predictions, betting tips and odds

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Where to watch Friday's Betfred Super League matches

Wigan Warriors vs Leeds Rhinos

Sky Sports Action, 8pm

Wakefield Trinity vs Catalans Dragons

Sky Sports+, 8pm

Best bets

Wigan -2 vs Leeds Rhinos

2pts 11-10 bet365, Hills

Wakefield to win by one to 12 points vs Catalans

1pt 15-8 bet365

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Betfred Super League predictions

Wigan Warriors booked their place in the Challenge Cup final with a thumping victory over rivals St Helens last Saturday and they can get their Super League campaign back on track with a win over Leeds on Friday.

The Warriors hammered Saints 32-0 last week and they will have to match those efforts if they are to topple the Rhinos, who started this round of fixtures in top spot.

Leeds have had a week off to prepare for this clash, but Wigan may be better for the run in a contest which could swing either way, and backing the home side to win by no more than 12 points looks a decent bet.

Four of the last five meetings have seen one side limited to single-figures, while the Rhinos have come out on top in five of their last eight meetings with the Cherry & Whites.

However, the way Wigan cut through Saints last weekend is hard to ignore and their last dust-up with the Headingley men late last term yielded a 22-6 victory.

Things could be tighter this time around and backing the home side to cover a small handicap looks the best bet.

That may also be the best course of action when Wakefield host Catalans Dragons at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

Both sides are progressing nicely this term with Wakey sixth and the French raiders just behind in eighth.

Trinity snapped a six-match losing streak against Catalans with a 44-6 thumping of the French raiders last July, and they can make it back-to-back victories over the Dragons this week.

You never quite know what you are going to get from Cats on the road as they have won away at Leigh this term, but that was their only success in four trips away from Perpignan and Wakefield are tough nut to crack on home soil.

Daryl Powell's side have won their last three matches at home, but two of those came by margins of just four points, so they are fancied to edge out the Dragons by no more than 12.

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