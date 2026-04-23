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Warrington Wolves vs Wigan Warriors Super League predictions, betting tips and odds: Wolves to bite wounded Warriors
Free rugby league betting tips and predictions for Friday's matches from the Betfred Super League – including Warrington Wolves vs Wigan Warriors
Where to watch Friday's Betfred Super League matches
Warrington Wolves vs Wigan Warriors
Sky Sports+, 8pm
Castleford Tigers vs Hull FC
Sky Sports+, 8pm
Leeds Rhinos vs Catalans Dragons
Sky Sports+, 8pm
Best bets for the Betfred Super League
Warrington Wolves -2
3pts Evs general
Catalans Dragons +12
1pt 11-10 bet365
Castleford Tigers
1pt 6-5 general
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Friday's Betfred Super League predictions
Wigan Warriors have lost three consecutive Super League matches for the first time under head coach Matt Peet and they may struggle to arrest their slide against Warrington Wolves.
The wounded Warriors' latest loss came at the hands of Castleford Tigers last week and they are counting the cost of a hefty absentee list due to injuries and suspensions.
Ordinarily a dust-up with Warrington wouldn't trouble Wigan, who have won nine of the last ten league meetings with their Lancashire rivals, but the Wolves look as if they mean business this term after another underwhelming campaign in 2025.
The Wire finished eighth last season but five wins this year lifted them to the top of the pile until last week.
A 38-22 loss at Catalans Dragons last week halted their progress but they have been scoring an average of more than 35 points per match this term, so they look a decent bet covering a two-point handicap against their beleaguered visitors.
Leeds took advantage of Warrington's slip-up last week to jump into first place but they face a fight to stay there on Friday.
The Rhinos host a Catalans side fresh from that win over the Wolves and who won on their last visit to Headingley last season.
The French side have won four of their last six meetings with the Loiners, so a 12-pont start for the Perpignan men should be snapped up.
Castleford's shock win over Wigan last week will have lifted spirits in the Tigers' camp and there could be more joy at the Jungle with a win over Hull FC.
Cas are underdogs for the clash but they face a Hull side riddled with injuries and under new coach Andy Last after the Black & Whites placed head coach John Cartwright on gardening leave for the remainder of the season.
Hull FC have lost their last two fixtures while the Tigers have won four of their last five meetings with the Airlie Birds and are fancied to extend that sequence this week.
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