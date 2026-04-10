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Warrington Wolves vs Leigh Leopards: Challenge Cup betting tips, predictions and odds
Warrington Wolves host Leigh Leopards. Get match details, betting tips, predictions and TV info for Saturday's encounter at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.
Warrington Wolves vs Leigh Leopards date, start time & TV info
Date Saturday, April 11
Starts 5.30pm
Venue Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington
Competition Challenge Cup
TV SuperLeague+
The Challenge Cup quarter-finals continue on Saturday with a double-header in which Hull Kingston Rovers and Leigh Leopards will be out for revenge.
Hull KR were beaten 19-18 in round one by York Knights and will play host to the Super League newcomers this weekend, while Leigh will want to produce a better display against Warrington Wolves after losing 42-6 to the Wire last week.
Challenge Cup betting tips & predictions
Best bets
Warrington Wolves -8
2pts 10-11 bet365
York Knights +32
BBC Two, 1.30pm Saturday
1pt 10-11 bet365
Warrington Wolves vs Leigh Leopards preview
Warrington Wolves have been the surprise package of the new Super League season and they should have no issue beating rivals Leigh Leopards for the second time in a week.
Sam Burgess' team fell short of expectations last season and missed out on the playoffs after finishing eighth. The Wire scored only 480 points in 27 games, yet after six matches this season, they have already posted 225.
Forty-two of those points came against Leigh last week in the Rivals Round and it is hard to see the Leopards turning things around quickly, even if their players are fired up and desperate to reach a semi-final.
The hosts have scored 37.5 points per game so far in Super League and they should be able to cover the handicap against a side who have lost four in a row away from home. Leigh were beaten 54-0 by Wigan Warriors during that time and Warrington's squad will be even stronger than last week, with Cai Taylor-Wray and Kelepi Tanginoa returning.
Earlier in the day, Hull KR face York Knights in what should be a routine success for the hosts. The Robins overlooked York in the opening round and paid the price, but Willie Peters' team are starting to show signs of the 2025 team who won the treble after a sloppy start.
They have won four of their last five in all competitions, scoring 160 points during those victories, and York should fall short.
However, the Knights have not lost by more than 32 points all season and their attack is good enough to help them cover the handicap.
Warrington Wolves vs Leigh Leopards odds
Sign up to title sponsors Betfred to bet on this season's Challenge Cup. Here are the odds for Saturday's Challenge Cup clash between Warrington Wolves and Leigh Leopards:
|80 minutes
|Odds
|Warrington Wolves
|4-11 with Betfred
|Leigh Leopards
|12-5 with Betfred
|Draw
|16-1 with Betfred
Odds correct at time of publication
FAQs
When is Warrington Wolves vs Leigh Leopards?
The match kicks off at 5.30pm on Saturday, April 11, and will be shown live on SuperLeague+.
Where is Warrington Wolves vs Leigh Leopards being played?
Warrington Wolves and Leigh Leopards will lock horns at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington.
What is the betting for Warrington Wolves vs Leigh Leopards?
Warrington Wolves are 4-11 favourites to see off the Leopards, who are 12-5 for the away win. The draw is 16-1 with Betfred.
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Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.
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