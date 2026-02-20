St Helens vs Leigh Leopards betting tips, predictions and odds: Leigh hooker Ipape can break Saints defence

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

St Helens vs Leigh Leopards date, start time & TV info

Date Friday, February 20

Starts 8pm

Venue BrewDog Stadium, St Helens

Competition Super League

TV Sky Sports+

St Helens and Leigh Leopards have their eyes on a Grand Final appearance this season but the pair made contrasting starts to the new campaign last week.

Saints lost their round-one clash at Warrington 24-14 last Friday, while Leigh opened their account at the first time of asking with a 26-14 win over Leeds on the same night.

St Helens vs Leigh Leopards betting tips & predictions

Best bets

Edwin Ipape to score at any time

2pts 4-1 bet365

Edwin Ipape first tryscorer

1pt 30-1 bet365

St Helens vs Leigh Leopards preview

Leigh Leopards and St Helens got to within 80 minutes of Old Trafford last season and the Grand Final will once again be the pair's aim in 2026.

It's too early to say who has a better chance of achieving that goal, but it was clear in round one that Saints will be a work in progress in the opening weeks of the campaign under their new boss Paul Rowley.

The former Salford coach will champion an expressive and exciting brand of rugby that should suit the Saints, and the new rules aimed at speeding up the game will too, but the Red Vee struggled with the pace of Warrington's play-of-the-ball a week ago as they were beaten 24-14 at the Halliwell Jones.

In contrast, Leigh took advantage of a patched-up Leeds side to make a winning start to their league campaign and the Leopards are reaping the rewards of the continuity provided by Adrian Lam's tenure.

Leigh were especially quick around the ruck against the Rhinos and in Edwin Ipape they have one of the most dynamic hookers in Super League.

The Papua New Guinea international has begun the season in style, scoring twice against the North Wales Crusaders in the Challenge Cup and once against Leeds, and the efforts to speed up the game should see him flourish, especially while teams get to grips with the new rules in the opening rounds.

Ipape was on the scoresheet as Leigh beat Saints 28-10 towards the end of last year's regular season and, at 4-1 to score at any time and 30-1 to bag the first try at the BrewDog Stadium, he is a big price to cross the Saints' whitewash again on Friday night.

St Helens vs Leigh Leopards betting odds

. Here are the odds for Friday's round-two match between St Helens and Leigh:

80 minutes Odds St Helens 4-6 Leigh Leopards 13-10 Draw 18-1

Odds correct at time of publication

FAQs

When is St Helens vs Leigh Leopards?

The match kicks off at 8pm GMT on Friday, February 20, and will be shown live on Sky Sports+.

Where is St Helens vs Leigh Leopards being played?

The game will be held at the BrewDog Stadium in St Helens.

What is the match betting for St Helens vs Leigh Leopards?

St Helans are 4-6 favourites with Leigh narrow underdogs at 13-10. The handicap is set at four points.

