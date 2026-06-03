Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens: Super League predictions, betting tips and odds

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Where to watch Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens

Sky Sports Action & Main Event, 8pm Thursday

Best bets

Leeds Rhinos -8

3pts 21-20 Hills

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Betfred Super League predictions

Home advantage has served Leeds Rhinos well in the Betfred Super League this season and they can give the Headingley faithful more to cheer about with a comfortable win over St Helens on Thursday.

There's a congested look to the top of the standings with both of these sides starting round 13 on 18 points alongside Warrington Wolves, as the halfway stage of the campaign approaches.

Leeds occupy top spot thanks to their superior points difference which stands at +224, while Saints are third with a meagre +38.

The Rhinos have used that extra scoring power to great effect, and it could help them to cover an eight-point handicap against Saints.

Brad Arthur's side have won all six of their home league matches this term, and their last three outings at Headingley have seen them post points totals of 52, 40 and 46.

St Helens' last outing was a shock 30-10 loss at struggling Castleford and it's hard to see them bouncing back against their in-form opponents.

Saints have won ten of their last 12 meetings with Leeds, including three of their four clashes last season. The most recent of those was a 16-14 success for the Red Vee in last season's playoff elimination final, but the Rhinos look well placed to get their own back this time.

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