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Rugby League

Warrington Wolves vs Leeds Rhinos: Super League predictions, betting tips and odds

Free rugby league betting tips and predictions for Thursday's big clash in the Betfred Super League featuring Warrington Wolves vs Leeds Rhinos

Warrington head coach Sam Burgess will be hopeful that his side can leapfrog Super League leaders Leeds
Warrington head coach Sam Burgess will be hopeful that his side can leapfrog Super League leaders LeedsCredit: Getty Images
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Where to watch Warrington Wolves vs Leeds Rhinos

Sky Sports Action & Sky Sports+, 8pm Thursday

Best bets

Warrington Wolves to win by one to 12 points
1pt 15-8 bet365

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Betfred Super League predictions 

It's first versus second in the Super League on Thursday as leaders Leeds Rhinos head to Warrington Wolves in a mouthwatering contest.

Warrington are second only on points difference so a win at the Halliwell Jones Stadium will lift them into top spot.

Both sides are in great form and will view this as a crucial test of their title credentials as we move into the second half of the season.

Leeds won a close encounter 26-22 when the pair met earlier in the campaign and a similar outcome looks likely this week.

Two of the last three meetings have been settled by four points or fewer but things have swung the Wolves' way on more occasions.

The Wire have won four of their last six meetings with Leeds, and each of the last three at home.

Warrington raced into a two-try lead in that March defeat, but couldn't hold on as a Maika Sivo-inspired fightback saw the Rhinos nick the points.

The Wolves beat St Helens last week and they have won all seven home matches in 2026, including a 23-6 success over Wigan at the end of April.

Sam Burgess's side are fancied to see off another playoff rival in the form of Leeds this week, but the winning margin is unlikely to be more than 12 points.

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