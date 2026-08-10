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Premier League

The Big Kick-Off Expert Jury: Free best bets for the new season

The Big Kick-Off Expert Jury: Free best bets for the new season

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The Big Kick-Off
OUT NOW: The Big Kick-Off – the ultimate betting guide to the new season
OUT NOW: The Big Kick-Off – the ultimate betting guide to the new season
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The Big Kick-Off
Top goalscorer: The 20-1 shot who could outshine Erling Haaland
Top goalscorer: The 20-1 shot who could outshine Erling Haaland
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The Big Kick-Off
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Top-four finish: Who will seal Champions League football?
Top-four finish: Who will seal Champions League football?
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The Big Kick-Off
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Sack race: Which manager will be the first to depart?
Sack race: Which manager will be the first to depart?
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The Big Kick-Off
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Premier League: James Milton's best bets for the title race
Premier League: James Milton's best bets for the title race
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The Big Kick-Off
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Alex Wrigley: The data revolution is allowing punters to scratch beneath the surface
Alex Wrigley: The data revolution is allowing punters to scratch beneath the surface
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The Big Kick-Off
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Season specials: 12-1, 18-1, 50-1 and 80-1 Premier League tips
Season specials: 12-1, 18-1, 50-1 and 80-1 Premier League tips
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The Big Kick-Off
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Relegation: Jack Ogalbe looks at the battle to avoid the drop
Relegation: Jack Ogalbe looks at the battle to avoid the drop
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The Big Kick-Off
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Joe Casey: Tactical evolution not revolution as Matthias Jaissle replaces Eddie Howe at Newcastle
Joe Casey: Tactical evolution not revolution as Matthias Jaissle replaces Eddie Howe at Newcastle
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Opinion
Newcastle 8-1 for Premier League relegation after Eddie Howe's departure
Newcastle 8-1 for Premier League relegation after Eddie Howe's departure
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Premier League
Premier League season handicap: Spurs and Forest chasing Sunderland's crown
Premier League season handicap: Spurs and Forest chasing Sunderland's crown
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Premier League
Market Movers: How the Premier League and EFL ante-post odds have changed
Market Movers: How the Premier League and EFL ante-post odds have changed
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Football
Premier League Transfers 2026-27: Expert analysis on the latest and biggest deals
Premier League Transfers 2026-27: Expert analysis on the latest and biggest deals
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Premier League
Premier League fixtures: Key dates, odds plus find out your club's 2026-27 schedule
Premier League fixtures: Key dates, odds plus find out your club's 2026-27 schedule
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Premier League
Liverpool sack Arne Slot: Andoni Iraola 1-20 frontrunner to replace the Dutchman
Liverpool sack Arne Slot: Andoni Iraola 1-20 frontrunner to replace the Dutchman
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Premier League
2026-27 Premier League: New-look rivals aim to dethrone 6-4 title favourites Arsenal
2026-27 Premier League: New-look rivals aim to dethrone 6-4 title favourites Arsenal
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Premier League
Premier League final day: Tottenham survive, West Ham are relegated and Sunderland qualify for Europe
Premier League final day: Tottenham survive, West Ham are relegated and Sunderland qualify for Europe
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Premier League
Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth: Cherries can end campaign on a high
Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth: Cherries can end campaign on a high
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Premier League
Brighton vs Manchester United: Bruno backed to become a record-breaker
Brighton vs Manchester United: Bruno backed to become a record-breaker
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Premier League
West Ham vs Leeds: Hammers hanging by a thread
West Ham vs Leeds: Hammers hanging by a thread
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Premier League
Tottenham vs Everton: Late drama likely to be served up in north London
Tottenham vs Everton: Late drama likely to be served up in north London
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Premier League
Premier League: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Tottenham vs Everton
Premier League: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Tottenham vs Everton
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Betting offers
Premier League: Ian Wilkerson has picked out 11-8 and 21-20 top tips
Premier League: Ian Wilkerson has picked out 11-8 and 21-20 top tips
icon
Premier League
The Big Kick-Off Expert Jury: Free best bets for the new season

The Big Kick-Off Expert Jury: Free best bets for the new season

icon
The Big Kick-Off
OUT NOW: The Big Kick-Off – the ultimate betting guide to the new season
OUT NOW: The Big Kick-Off – the ultimate betting guide to the new season
icon
The Big Kick-Off
Top goalscorer: The 20-1 shot who could outshine Erling Haaland
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
Top-four finish: Who will seal Champions League football?
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
Top goalscorer: The 20-1 shot who could outshine Erling Haaland
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
Top-four finish: Who will seal Champions League football?
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
Sack race: Which manager will be the first to depart?
Sack race: Which manager will be the first to depart?
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
Premier League: James Milton's best bets for the title race
Premier League: James Milton's best bets for the title race
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
Alex Wrigley: The data revolution is allowing punters to scratch beneath the surface
Alex Wrigley: The data revolution is allowing punters to scratch beneath the surface
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
Season specials: 12-1, 18-1, 50-1 and 80-1 Premier League tips
Season specials: 12-1, 18-1, 50-1 and 80-1 Premier League tips
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
Relegation: Jack Ogalbe looks at the battle to avoid the drop
Relegation: Jack Ogalbe looks at the battle to avoid the drop
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
Joe Casey: Tactical evolution not revolution as Matthias Jaissle replaces Eddie Howe at Newcastle
Joe Casey: Tactical evolution not revolution as Matthias Jaissle replaces Eddie Howe at Newcastle
icon
Opinion
Newcastle 8-1 for Premier League relegation after Eddie Howe's departure
Newcastle 8-1 for Premier League relegation after Eddie Howe's departure
icon
Premier League
Premier League season handicap: Spurs and Forest chasing Sunderland's crown
Premier League season handicap: Spurs and Forest chasing Sunderland's crown
icon
Premier League
Market Movers: How the Premier League and EFL ante-post odds have changed
Market Movers: How the Premier League and EFL ante-post odds have changed
icon
Football
Premier League Transfers 2026-27: Expert analysis on the latest and biggest deals
Premier League Transfers 2026-27: Expert analysis on the latest and biggest deals
icon
Premier League
Premier League fixtures: Key dates, odds plus find out your club's 2026-27 schedule
Premier League fixtures: Key dates, odds plus find out your club's 2026-27 schedule
icon
Premier League
Liverpool sack Arne Slot: Andoni Iraola 1-20 frontrunner to replace the Dutchman
Liverpool sack Arne Slot: Andoni Iraola 1-20 frontrunner to replace the Dutchman
icon
Premier League
2026-27 Premier League: New-look rivals aim to dethrone 6-4 title favourites Arsenal
2026-27 Premier League: New-look rivals aim to dethrone 6-4 title favourites Arsenal
icon
Premier League
Premier League final day: Tottenham survive, West Ham are relegated and Sunderland qualify for Europe
Premier League final day: Tottenham survive, West Ham are relegated and Sunderland qualify for Europe
icon
Premier League
Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth: Cherries can end campaign on a high
Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth: Cherries can end campaign on a high
icon
Premier League
Brighton vs Manchester United: Bruno backed to become a record-breaker
Brighton vs Manchester United: Bruno backed to become a record-breaker
icon
Premier League
West Ham vs Leeds: Hammers hanging by a thread
West Ham vs Leeds: Hammers hanging by a thread
icon
Premier League
Tottenham vs Everton: Late drama likely to be served up in north London
Tottenham vs Everton: Late drama likely to be served up in north London
icon
Premier League
Premier League: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Tottenham vs Everton
Premier League: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Tottenham vs Everton
icon
Betting offers
Premier League: Ian Wilkerson has picked out 11-8 and 21-20 top tips
Premier League: Ian Wilkerson has picked out 11-8 and 21-20 top tips
icon
Premier League
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