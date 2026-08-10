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The Big Kick-Off Expert Jury: Free best bets for the new season
The Big Kick-Off
OUT NOW: The Big Kick-Off – the ultimate betting guide to the new season
The Big Kick-Off
Top goalscorer: The 20-1 shot who could outshine Erling Haaland
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Season specials: 12-1, 18-1, 50-1 and 80-1 Premier League tips
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Relegation: Jack Ogalbe looks at the battle to avoid the drop
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Joe Casey: Tactical evolution not revolution as Matthias Jaissle replaces Eddie Howe at Newcastle
Opinion
Newcastle 8-1 for Premier League relegation after Eddie Howe's departure
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Market Movers: How the Premier League and EFL ante-post odds have changed
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Premier League Transfers 2026-27: Expert analysis on the latest and biggest deals
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Premier League fixtures: Key dates, odds plus find out your club's 2026-27 schedule
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Premier League final day: Tottenham survive, West Ham are relegated and Sunderland qualify for Europe
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West Ham vs Leeds: Hammers hanging by a thread
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Tottenham vs Everton: Late drama likely to be served up in north London
Premier League
Premier League: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Tottenham vs Everton
Betting offers
Premier League: Ian Wilkerson has picked out 11-8 and 21-20 top tips
Premier League
Home
Sport
Football
The Big Kick-Off Expert Jury: Free best bets for the new season
The Big Kick-Off
OUT NOW: The Big Kick-Off – the ultimate betting guide to the new season
The Big Kick-Off
Top goalscorer: The 20-1 shot who could outshine Erling Haaland
The Big Kick-Off
Top-four finish: Who will seal Champions League football?
The Big Kick-Off
Top goalscorer: The 20-1 shot who could outshine Erling Haaland
The Big Kick-Off
Top-four finish: Who will seal Champions League football?
The Big Kick-Off
Sack race: Which manager will be the first to depart?
The Big Kick-Off
Premier League: James Milton's best bets for the title race
The Big Kick-Off
Alex Wrigley: The data revolution is allowing punters to scratch beneath the surface
The Big Kick-Off
Season specials: 12-1, 18-1, 50-1 and 80-1 Premier League tips
The Big Kick-Off
Relegation: Jack Ogalbe looks at the battle to avoid the drop
The Big Kick-Off
Joe Casey: Tactical evolution not revolution as Matthias Jaissle replaces Eddie Howe at Newcastle
Opinion
Newcastle 8-1 for Premier League relegation after Eddie Howe's departure
Premier League
Premier League season handicap: Spurs and Forest chasing Sunderland's crown
Premier League
Market Movers: How the Premier League and EFL ante-post odds have changed
Football
Premier League Transfers 2026-27: Expert analysis on the latest and biggest deals
Premier League
Premier League fixtures: Key dates, odds plus find out your club's 2026-27 schedule
Premier League
Liverpool sack Arne Slot: Andoni Iraola 1-20 frontrunner to replace the Dutchman
Premier League
2026-27 Premier League: New-look rivals aim to dethrone 6-4 title favourites Arsenal
Premier League
Premier League final day: Tottenham survive, West Ham are relegated and Sunderland qualify for Europe
Premier League
Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth: Cherries can end campaign on a high
Premier League
Brighton vs Manchester United: Bruno backed to become a record-breaker
Premier League
West Ham vs Leeds: Hammers hanging by a thread
Premier League
Tottenham vs Everton: Late drama likely to be served up in north London
Premier League
Premier League: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Tottenham vs Everton
Betting offers
Premier League: Ian Wilkerson has picked out 11-8 and 21-20 top tips
Premier League
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