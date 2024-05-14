Brighton vs Chelsea prediction, betting odds and tips: Back Blues four south coast success
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Brighton vs Chelsea in the Premier League on Wednesday
Best bet
Chelsea
1pt 21-20 Coral, Ladbrokes
Brighton vs Chelsea odds
Brighton 23-10
Chelsea 21-20
Draw 16-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Brighton vs Chelsea team news
Brighton
Solly March, Kaoru Mitoma, Jack Hinshelwood, Pervis Estupinan, James Milner, Joao Pedro and Jan Paul van Hecke are all out for the Seagulls while Joel Veltman and Julio Enciso are doubts after being forced off against Newcastle on Saturday.
Chelsea
Robert Sanchez, Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, Romeo Lavia, Carney Chukwuemeka and Enzo Fernandez are absent for the Blues. Reece James made an instant impact off the bench at Nottingham Forest but is unlikely to be risked from the start just yet.
Brighton vs Chelsea predictions
Chelsea took a big step in their pursuit of a top-six finish on Saturday as their dramatic 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest saw them go level on points with Newcastle, who could only draw with Brighton earlier in the day.
The Blues now have the opportunity to do what the Magpies couldn't as they head to the AmEx, and their current form suggests Mauricio Pochettino's side are set for a win on the south coast.
Only the top three of Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool have taken more points than the Blues' 29 in the Premier League in 2024 and their ongoing four-match unbeaten run includes a 5-0 thrashing of West Ham and a comfortable 2-0 victory over Tottenham.
With key players returning from injury every week and the side looking more cohesive with each game, Chelsea are finally proving themselves as a solid team and their run of just one loss in 13 league matches highlights their marked improvement.
The Blues have already beaten Brighton twice this season, landing a 1-0 win in the League Cup and a 3-2 victory in the league reverse fixture despite Conor Gallagher's first-half red card, and the Seagulls' current form of one win from eight suggests it could be three from three for Pochettino's men.
Roberto De Zerbi's side have failed to score more than once in a game in their last 14 outings while Chelsea have averaged three goals per match in their last six league fixtures.
Key stat
Brighton have failed to score more than one goal in a game in their last 14 matches
Probable teams
Brighton (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Lamptey, Dunk, Webster, Igor; Gilmour, Gross; Buonanotte, Moder, Adingra; Welbeck
Subs: Veltman, Offiah, Baleba, Baker-Boaitey, Lallana, Fati, Enciso
Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher; Madueke, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson
Subs: Silva, James, Colwill, Chalobah, Ugochukwu, Sterling, Nkunku
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
- Man Utd vs Newcastle prediction, betting tips and odds
- Get 30-1 boosted odds for a goal to be scored in the Tottenham vs Man City match: Betfair Premier League Betting Offer
- Get 40-1 boosted odds for Man City to beat Spurs: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Premier League Betting Offer
- Tottenham vs Manchester City prediction, betting tips and odds: Get 40-1 on Man City to win with Paddy Power
- Premier League latest title news, odds and reaction: Arsenal 12-5 for title
- York Dante festival betting offer: bet £10 on the 2.15 and get a £5 free bet on all remaining races
- Get 30-1 boosted odds for a goal to be scored in the Tottenham vs Man City match: Betfair Premier League Betting Offer
- Get 40-1 boosted odds for Man City to beat Spurs: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Premier League Betting Offer
- Man Utd vs Newcastle prediction, betting tips and odds
- Get 30-1 boosted odds for a goal to be scored in the Tottenham vs Man City match: Betfair Premier League Betting Offer
- Get 40-1 boosted odds for Man City to beat Spurs: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Premier League Betting Offer
- Tottenham vs Manchester City prediction, betting tips and odds: Get 40-1 on Man City to win with Paddy Power
- Premier League latest title news, odds and reaction: Arsenal 12-5 for title
- York Dante festival betting offer: bet £10 on the 2.15 and get a £5 free bet on all remaining races
- Get 30-1 boosted odds for a goal to be scored in the Tottenham vs Man City match: Betfair Premier League Betting Offer
- Get 40-1 boosted odds for Man City to beat Spurs: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Premier League Betting Offer