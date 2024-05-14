Brighton vs Chelsea prediction, betting odds and tips: Back Blues four south coast success

Best bet

Brighton vs Chelsea team news

Brighton

Solly March, Kaoru Mitoma, Jack Hinshelwood, Pervis Estupinan, James Milner, Joao Pedro and Jan Paul van Hecke are all out for the Seagulls while Joel Veltman and Julio Enciso are doubts after being forced off against Newcastle on Saturday.

Chelsea

Robert Sanchez, Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, Romeo Lavia, Carney Chukwuemeka and Enzo Fernandez are absent for the Blues. Reece James made an instant impact off the bench at Nottingham Forest but is unlikely to be risked from the start just yet.

Brighton vs Chelsea predictions

Chelsea took a big step in their pursuit of a top-six finish on Saturday as their dramatic 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest saw them go level on points with Newcastle, who could only draw with Brighton earlier in the day.

The Blues now have the opportunity to do what the Magpies couldn't as they head to the AmEx, and their current form suggests Mauricio Pochettino's side are set for a win on the south coast.

Only the top three of Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool have taken more points than the Blues' 29 in the Premier League in 2024 and their ongoing four-match unbeaten run includes a 5-0 thrashing of West Ham and a comfortable 2-0 victory over Tottenham.

With key players returning from injury every week and the side looking more cohesive with each game, Chelsea are finally proving themselves as a solid team and their run of just one loss in 13 league matches highlights their marked improvement.

The Blues have already beaten Brighton twice this season, landing a 1-0 win in the League Cup and a 3-2 victory in the league reverse fixture despite Conor Gallagher's first-half red card, and the Seagulls' current form of one win from eight suggests it could be three from three for Pochettino's men.

Roberto De Zerbi's side have failed to score more than once in a game in their last 14 outings while Chelsea have averaged three goals per match in their last six league fixtures.

Key stat

Brighton have failed to score more than one goal in a game in their last 14 matches

Probable teams

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Lamptey, Dunk, Webster, Igor; Gilmour, Gross; Buonanotte, Moder, Adingra; Welbeck

Subs: Veltman, Offiah, Baleba, Baker-Boaitey, Lallana, Fati, Enciso

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher; Madueke, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson

Subs: Silva, James, Colwill, Chalobah, Ugochukwu, Sterling, Nkunku

