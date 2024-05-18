Chelsea vs Bournemouth prediction, betting odds and tips: Blues finishing on a high
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Chelsea vs Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday
Where to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth
Live on Sky Sports Arena & Football, 4pm Sunday
Best bet
Chelsea to win & over 2.5 goals
2pts 4-6 general
Chelsea vs Bournemouth odds
Chelsea 4-9
Bournemouth 5-1
Draw 9-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Chelsea vs Bournemouth team news
Chelsea
Reece James is suspended and Mykhailo Mudryk is absent due to concussion protocols. Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia, Enzo Fernandez, Carney Chukwuemeka and Robert Sanchez remain sidelined.
Bournemouth
Milos Kerkez returns to the squad after completing his suspension and Romain Faivre could return from an ankle injury. However, Luis Sinisterra, Chris Mepham and Ryan Fredericks remain sidelined.
Chelsea vs Bournemouth predictions
An indifferent campaign is finishing in style for Chelsea and a fifth straight win beckons for the Blues in their final game of the season at home to Bournemouth.
Plenty have had their doubts over the course of a turbulent term but Mauricio Pochettino has held his nerve and is now paying dividends with Chelsea in pole position to finish sixth and, if Spurs slip-up at Sheffield United, able to snatch away fifth.
That didn’t look likely even as recently as the beginning of February but the Blues’ only defeat in their last 14 league games has come away at title-chasing Arsenal.
Wednesday’s 2-1 victory at Brighton came on the heels of a 3-2 success away at Nottingham Forest, but it has been at Stamford Bridge where they have been doing the bulk of their best work.
Pochettino’s players have lost only one of their last 12 home league outings and they have won nine of those matches, which includes four in a row.
A 4-3 victory over Manchester United kickstarted that run and has been followed by a 6-0 rout of Everton, 2-0 win over Spurs and 5-0 hammering of West Ham.
And they can build on that with a five-star performance against Bournemouth, who arrive at Stamford Bridge following back-to-back defeats to Arsenal and Brentford.
The Cherries can still finish the season in the top half but they have lost on each of their trips to the top five and may find the brunt of Chelsea’s improvement.
To eke out some extra value take Chelsea to win in a game featuring at least three goals as 17 of their last 20 league matches have gone over 2.5 goals.
Key stat
Six of Bournemouth’s last seven league games have gone over 2.5 goals.
Probable teams
Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Gusto, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher; Madueke, Palmer, Sterling; Jackson.
Subs: Nkunku, Silva, Chilwell, Colwill, Casadei, Ugochukwu, Bettinelli.
Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Travers; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly; Christie, Cook; Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier; Solanke.
Subs: Kerkez, Faivre, Outattara, Unal, Adams, Scott, Billing, Aarons.
Inside info
Chelsea
Star man Cole Palmer
Top scorer Cole Palmer
Penalty taker Cole Palmer
Card magnet Moises Caicedo
Assist ace Raheem Sterling
Set-piece aerial threat Trevoh Chalobah
Bournemouth
Star man Dominic Solanke
Top scorer Dominic Solanke
Penalty taker Dominic Solanke
Card magnet Marcos Senesi
Assist ace Ryan Christie
Set-piece aerial threat Marcos Senesi
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
- Man City vs West Ham prediction, betting tips and odds: Free-scoring City can avoid final-day scare
- Liverpool vs Wolves prediction, betting odds and tips
- Arsenal vs Everton prediction, betting tips and odds
- Sunday's Premier League shots, assist, cards and goalscorer predictions
- Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Sunday's 4pm kick-offs
- Enhanced Tyson Fury betting odds: get 60-1 for Fury to beat Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday with Parimatch
- Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk betting offer: get 50-1 with Paddy Power on Fury or Usyk this Saturday
- Enhanced Oleksandr Usyk betting odds: get 60-1 for Usyk to beat Tyson Fury on Saturday with Parimatch
- Man City vs West Ham prediction, betting tips and odds: Free-scoring City can avoid final-day scare
- Liverpool vs Wolves prediction, betting odds and tips
- Arsenal vs Everton prediction, betting tips and odds
- Sunday's Premier League shots, assist, cards and goalscorer predictions
- Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Sunday's 4pm kick-offs
- Enhanced Tyson Fury betting odds: get 60-1 for Fury to beat Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday with Parimatch
- Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk betting offer: get 50-1 with Paddy Power on Fury or Usyk this Saturday
- Enhanced Oleksandr Usyk betting odds: get 60-1 for Usyk to beat Tyson Fury on Saturday with Parimatch