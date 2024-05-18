Chelsea vs Bournemouth prediction, betting odds and tips: Blues finishing on a high

Where to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth

Live on Sky Sports Arena & Football, 4pm Sunday

Best bet

Chelsea to win & over 2.5 goals

2pts 4-6 general

Chelsea vs Bournemouth odds

Chelsea 4-9

Bournemouth 5-1

Draw 9-2

Chelsea vs Bournemouth team news

Chelsea

Reece James is suspended and Mykhailo Mudryk is absent due to concussion protocols. Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia, Enzo Fernandez, Carney Chukwuemeka and Robert Sanchez remain sidelined.

Bournemouth

Milos Kerkez returns to the squad after completing his suspension and Romain Faivre could return from an ankle injury. However, Luis Sinisterra, Chris Mepham and Ryan Fredericks remain sidelined.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth predictions

An indifferent campaign is finishing in style for Chelsea and a fifth straight win beckons for the Blues in their final game of the season at home to Bournemouth.

Plenty have had their doubts over the course of a turbulent term but Mauricio Pochettino has held his nerve and is now paying dividends with Chelsea in pole position to finish sixth and, if Spurs slip-up at Sheffield United, able to snatch away fifth.

That didn’t look likely even as recently as the beginning of February but the Blues’ only defeat in their last 14 league games has come away at title-chasing Arsenal.

Wednesday’s 2-1 victory at Brighton came on the heels of a 3-2 success away at Nottingham Forest, but it has been at Stamford Bridge where they have been doing the bulk of their best work.

Pochettino’s players have lost only one of their last 12 home league outings and they have won nine of those matches, which includes four in a row.

A 4-3 victory over Manchester United kickstarted that run and has been followed by a 6-0 rout of Everton, 2-0 win over Spurs and 5-0 hammering of West Ham.

And they can build on that with a five-star performance against Bournemouth, who arrive at Stamford Bridge following back-to-back defeats to Arsenal and Brentford.

The Cherries can still finish the season in the top half but they have lost on each of their trips to the top five and may find the brunt of Chelsea’s improvement.

To eke out some extra value take Chelsea to win in a game featuring at least three goals as 17 of their last 20 league matches have gone over 2.5 goals.

Key stat

Six of Bournemouth’s last seven league games have gone over 2.5 goals.

Probable teams

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Gusto, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher; Madueke, Palmer, Sterling; Jackson.

Subs: Nkunku, Silva, Chilwell, Colwill, Casadei, Ugochukwu, Bettinelli.

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Travers; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly; Christie, Cook; Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier; Solanke.

Subs: Kerkez, Faivre, Outattara, Unal, Adams, Scott, Billing, Aarons.

Inside info

Chelsea

Star man Cole Palmer

Top scorer Cole Palmer

Penalty taker Cole Palmer

Card magnet Moises Caicedo

Assist ace Raheem Sterling

Set-piece aerial threat Trevoh Chalobah

Bournemouth

Star man Dominic Solanke

Top scorer Dominic Solanke

Penalty taker Dominic Solanke

Card magnet Marcos Senesi

Assist ace Ryan Christie

Set-piece aerial threat Marcos Senesi

