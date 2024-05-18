Liverpool vs Wolves prediction, betting odds and tips: Klopp set for an entertaining farewell victory
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Liverpool vs Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday
Where to watch Liverpool vs Wolves
Live on Sky Sports Premier League, 4pm Sunday
Best bet
Liverpool to win & both teams to score
1pt 21-20 bet365, BoyleSports
Liverpool vs Wolves odds
Liverpool 2-13
Wolves 16-1
Draw 17-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Liverpool vs Wolves team news
Liverpool
Andy Robertson is set to return along with Diogo Jota, who has recovered from a hip problem. Thiago Alcantara has been training and could make make a farewell appearance ahead of his summer departure. Ben Doak and Joel Matip are both sidelined.
Wolves
Pedro Neto is set to return from a two-month spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury but Pablo Sarabia is a doubt and Craig Dawson and Leon Chiwone are sidelined.
Liverpool vs Wolves predictions
After almost nine years in charge at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp will step down as Liverpool manager following this final-day clash with Wolves and the Reds can give the German the perfect send off with an entertaining win.
Liverpool were undone by two late Jhon Duran strikes in a 3-3 draw at Aston Villa on Monday and a glut of goals has been the common theme in their recent matches.
The Reds were 4-2 winners at home to Tottenham prior to that, having drawn 2-2 at West Ham a week earlier, and they have been relying on their attacking talents to bail out those defensive flaws.
Klopp’s side are without a clean sheet in ten Premier League games and have conceded in each of their last ten Anfield assignments, with both teams scoring in nine of those league outings.
One win in nine suggests Wolves are ready for the season to conclude and four of their last five matches have ended in defeat.
That includes a 5-1 hiding at Manchester City on their last road trip but they have also scored away at Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham this season and may be able to grab a consolation strike.
Liverpool are capable of going through the gears and will be determined to reward Klopp with one final triumph, but they’ve conceded in wins at home to bottom three Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton since February and are unlikely to make it easy for themselves.
Key stat
Liverpool have won 13 of the past 14 Premier League meetings.
Probable teams
Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.
Subs: Nunez, Thiago, Gomez, Szobaszlai, Gravenberch, Bradley, Jota, Jones.
Wolves (3-5-2): Sa; S. Bueno, Toti, Kilman; Semedo, Doyle, Lemina, Gomes, Ait-Nouri; Cunha, Hwang.
Subs: Neto, Doherty, H. Bueno, Doyle, Gonzalez, Bellegarde, Fraser, Chirewa.
Inside info
Liverpool
Star man Mo Salah
Top scorer Mo Salah
Penalty taker Mo Salah
Card magnet Wataru Endo
Assist ace Harvey Elliott
Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk
Wolves
Star man Matheus Cunha
Top scorer Hee-Chan Hwang
Penalty taker Matheus Cunha
Card magnet Joao Gomes
Assist ace Matheus Cunha
Set-piece aerial threat Max Kilman
