Premier League

Lucas Paqueta charged by FA for alleged betting breaches

West Ham's Lucas Paqueta
West Ham's Lucas PaquetaCredit: DeFodi Images

West Ham star Lucas Paqueta has been charged by the Football Association for four alleged breaches of betting rules.

It is alleged that Brazil international Paqueta intentionally sought to receive a card in four matches between 2022 and 2023 “for the improper purpose of affecting the betting market”.

The four charges relate to fixtures against Leicester, Aston Villa and Leeds during the 2022-23 campaign and Bournemouth on the opening day of this season.

Paqueta denies the charges and said in a statement that he was “extremely surprised and upset” with the FA’s decision. He has until June 3 to respond to the charges. 

News of the charges against Paqueta came hours after West Ham had confirmed Julen Lopetegui as their new manager following David Moyes’s departure at the end of the season. 

The Spaniard is 14-1 with bet365 to lead the Irons to a top-four finish next term. Vincent Kompany looks set to be named as Thomas Tuchel’s successor at Bayern Munich – the Belgian was as short as 1-20 for the role after it was announced yesterday morning that he was in advanced talks with the club. 

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna remains 6-4 favourite for the vacant Brighton job, although the in-demand Northern Irishman is also the 4-5 market leader to become Chelsea’s next manager.

Departing Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi is 7-2 to take over at the Blues following the departure of Mauricio Pochettino, who is 11-8 favourite to be next Manchester United manager. McKenna and De Zerbi are both 6-1 shots to replace Erik ten Hag in the Old Trafford hotseat.

Jamie GriffithRacing Post Sport

inPremier League

