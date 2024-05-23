Lucas Paqueta charged by FA for alleged betting breaches

West Ham star Lucas Paqueta has been charged by the Football Association for four alleged breaches of betting rules.

It is alleged that Brazil international Paqueta intentionally sought to receive a card in four matches between 2022 and 2023 “for the improper purpose of affecting the betting market”.

The four charges relate to fixtures against Leicester, Aston Villa and Leeds during the 2022-23 campaign and Bournemouth on the opening day of this season.

Paqueta denies the charges and said in a statement that he was “extremely surprised and upset” with the FA’s decision. He has until June 3 to respond to the charges.

News of the charges against Paqueta came hours after West Ham had confirmed Julen Lopetegui as their new manager following David Moyes’s departure at the end of the season.

