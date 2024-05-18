Man City vs West Ham prediction, betting tips and odds: Free-scoring City can avoid final-day scare

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Man City vs West Ham. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Man City vs West Ham

You can watch Man City vs West Ham in the Premier League at 4pm on Sunday, May 19, live on Sky Sports Main Event

Match prediction & best bets

Man City to win 3-1

1pt 11-1 bet365

Man City to win 4-1

1pt 12-1 bet365

Man City vs West Ham odds

Man City 1-10

West Ham 22-1

Draw 12-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Manchester City vs West Ham predictions

Bookmakers regarded Tuesday's trip to Tottenham as the last major obstacle in Manchester City's path towards a fourth successive Premier League title and the champions should make light work of visitors West Ham on the final day of term.

Arsenal's 1-0 win at Manchester United last weekend ensured the title race has gone down to the final day but City ground out a 2-0 victory at Spurs and the leaky Hammers are unlikely to provide any late twists.

There are few encouraging trends for Gunners supporters hoping for a slip-up from the Citizens, who have won 17 and drawn three of their 20 league matches since Christmas.

Those draws came against Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal and Pep Guardiola's men have a stunning record against teams outside the top six this season.

City have won 25 of 27 games against sides starting the final round of fixtures in seventh place or lower and the exceptions were a 2-1 defeat at Wolves, who had only one shot on target, and a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace, who came from 2-0 down and equalised through a 95th-minute Michael Olise penalty.

Final-day visitors West Ham are hardly a bogey team for City, who have won 15 of their 17 league meetings with the Hammers at the Etihad Stadium.

And nothing in the clubs' recent form suggests City face the kind of nerve-jangling finale they endured when sealing the title with dramatic 3-2 wins over QPR in 2011-12 and Aston Villa a decade later.

Since a cagey 0-0 draw with Arsenal on March 31, when defender Nathan Ake had City's only shot on target, Guardiola's men have turned on the style, winning eight games on the trot and scoring 30 goals.

They put four goals past fourth-placed Aston Villa, Palace, Brighton and Fulham during that run and their last two home fixtures produced 5-1 routs of Luton and Wolves.

West Ham, in contrast, conceded five times in each of their last two away matches, losing 5-2 at Palace and 5-0 at Chelsea, and lost 4-3 at Newcastle at the end of March despite leading 3-1 with less than 15 minutes remaining.

While City target a sixth title in seven seasons, the Hammers are already assured of a top-half finish so their main motivation is to give manager David Moyes a fitting send-off.

Arsenal fans will be hoping Moyes enjoys a fairytale farewell by leading the 22-1 shots to victory at the Etihad. The Hammers have a classy attacking unit featuring Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta and Mohammed Kudus but they lost September's reverse fixture 3-1 and City to win 3-1 or 4-1 appeals in the correct-score betting.

Key stat

Manchester City have won 25 of their 27 games against teams outside the top six this season

Man City vs West Ham team news

Man City

Goalkeeper Ederson suffered a fractured eye socket during the win at Tottenham so Stefan Ortega is set to start the final league fixture of the season and the FA Cup final. Kevin De Bruyne is a doubt.

West Ham

City loanee Kalvin Phillips is ineligible to face his parent club but centre-backs Dinos Mavropanos and Nayef Aguerd could return to the squad.

Probable teams

Man City (4-2-3-1): Ortega; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Silva, Foden, Doku; Haaland

Subs: De Bruyne, Grealish, Lewis, Alvarez, Stones, Ake, Nunes

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Bowen, Kudus, Paqueta; Antonio

Subs: Aguerd, Mavropanos, Ward-Prowse, Cresswell, Ings, Johnson, Cornet

Inside info

Man City

Star man Phil Foden

Top scorer Erling Haaland

Penalty taker Erling Haaland

Card magnet Rodri

Assist ace Phil Foden

Set-piece aerial threat Josko Gvardiol

West Ham

Star man Jarrod Bowen

Top scorer Jarrod Bowen

Penalty taker Lucas Paqueta

Card magnet Edson Alvarez

Assist ace Mohammed Kudus

Set-piece aerial threat Tomas Soucek

Man City vs West Ham b et builder predictions

Over 2.5 Manchester City goals

City have scored 30 goals in their last eight league matches while West Ham have lost their last two away games 5-2 and 5-0

Emerson to be shown a card

The Hammers full-back has picked up ten yellow cards in the league this season including three in his last six appearances

Josko Gvardiol to have over 1.5 shots

City's free-scoring left-back poses a threat from open play and set-pieces and has had 20 shots in his last 12 league games

Pays out at 12-1 with Hills

