Man City vs West Ham prediction, betting tips and odds: Free-scoring City can avoid final-day scare
Free Premier League tips, best bets and predictions for Man City vs West Ham. Plus a £40 BetMGM free bet offer
BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Man City vs West Ham. You can grab your free bets here.
We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.
Where to watch Man City vs West Ham
You can watch Man City vs West Ham in the Premier League at 4pm on Sunday, May 19, live on Sky Sports Main Event
Match prediction & best bets
Man City to win 3-1
1pt 11-1 bet365
Man City to win 4-1
1pt 12-1 bet365
You can bet on Man City vs West Ham here and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM
Man City vs West Ham odds
Man City 1-10
West Ham 22-1
Draw 12-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
Manchester City vs West Ham predictions
Bookmakers regarded Tuesday's trip to Tottenham as the last major obstacle in Manchester City's path towards a fourth successive Premier League title and the champions should make light work of visitors West Ham on the final day of term.
Arsenal's 1-0 win at Manchester United last weekend ensured the title race has gone down to the final day but City ground out a 2-0 victory at Spurs and the leaky Hammers are unlikely to provide any late twists.
There are few encouraging trends for Gunners supporters hoping for a slip-up from the Citizens, who have won 17 and drawn three of their 20 league matches since Christmas.
Those draws came against Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal and Pep Guardiola's men have a stunning record against teams outside the top six this season.
City have won 25 of 27 games against sides starting the final round of fixtures in seventh place or lower and the exceptions were a 2-1 defeat at Wolves, who had only one shot on target, and a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace, who came from 2-0 down and equalised through a 95th-minute Michael Olise penalty.
Final-day visitors West Ham are hardly a bogey team for City, who have won 15 of their 17 league meetings with the Hammers at the Etihad Stadium.
And nothing in the clubs' recent form suggests City face the kind of nerve-jangling finale they endured when sealing the title with dramatic 3-2 wins over QPR in 2011-12 and Aston Villa a decade later.
Since a cagey 0-0 draw with Arsenal on March 31, when defender Nathan Ake had City's only shot on target, Guardiola's men have turned on the style, winning eight games on the trot and scoring 30 goals.
They put four goals past fourth-placed Aston Villa, Palace, Brighton and Fulham during that run and their last two home fixtures produced 5-1 routs of Luton and Wolves.
West Ham, in contrast, conceded five times in each of their last two away matches, losing 5-2 at Palace and 5-0 at Chelsea, and lost 4-3 at Newcastle at the end of March despite leading 3-1 with less than 15 minutes remaining.
While City target a sixth title in seven seasons, the Hammers are already assured of a top-half finish so their main motivation is to give manager David Moyes a fitting send-off.
Arsenal fans will be hoping Moyes enjoys a fairytale farewell by leading the 22-1 shots to victory at the Etihad. The Hammers have a classy attacking unit featuring Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta and Mohammed Kudus but they lost September's reverse fixture 3-1 and City to win 3-1 or 4-1 appeals in the correct-score betting.
Key stat
Manchester City have won 25 of their 27 games against teams outside the top six this season
Man City vs West Ham team news
Man City
Goalkeeper Ederson suffered a fractured eye socket during the win at Tottenham so Stefan Ortega is set to start the final league fixture of the season and the FA Cup final. Kevin De Bruyne is a doubt.
West Ham
City loanee Kalvin Phillips is ineligible to face his parent club but centre-backs Dinos Mavropanos and Nayef Aguerd could return to the squad.
Probable teams
Man City (4-2-3-1): Ortega; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Silva, Foden, Doku; Haaland
Subs: De Bruyne, Grealish, Lewis, Alvarez, Stones, Ake, Nunes
West Ham (4-2-3-1): Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Bowen, Kudus, Paqueta; Antonio
Subs: Aguerd, Mavropanos, Ward-Prowse, Cresswell, Ings, Johnson, Cornet
Inside info
Man City
Star man Phil Foden
Top scorer Erling Haaland
Penalty taker Erling Haaland
Card magnet Rodri
Assist ace Phil Foden
Set-piece aerial threat Josko Gvardiol
West Ham
Star man Jarrod Bowen
Top scorer Jarrod Bowen
Penalty taker Lucas Paqueta
Card magnet Edson Alvarez
Assist ace Mohammed Kudus
Set-piece aerial threat Tomas Soucek
Man City vs West Ham bet builder predictions
Over 2.5 Manchester City goals
City have scored 30 goals in their last eight league matches while West Ham have lost their last two away games 5-2 and 5-0
Emerson to be shown a card
The Hammers full-back has picked up ten yellow cards in the league this season including three in his last six appearances
Josko Gvardiol to have over 1.5 shots
City's free-scoring left-back poses a threat from open play and set-pieces and has had 20 shots in his last 12 league games
Pays out at 12-1 with Hills
Grab £40 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on Man City vs West Ham
We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Man City vs West Ham in the Premier League.
Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £40 free bet offer when you place a qualifying bet on Man City vs West Ham
- Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up
- Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details
- Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)
- Once your qualifying bet settles, 4x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account
- Note that your 4x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs
BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
The promotion from BetMGM gives you 4x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.
- New customers only
- Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1x £10 Horseracing, 1x £10 bet builder, 1x £10 acca and 1x £10 football
- Seven-day expiry
- Exclusions apply
- Stakes are not returned
- Further T&Cs apply
- 18+. For more info visit www.begambleaware.org
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
- Chelsea vs Bournemouth prediction, betting odds and tips
- Liverpool vs Wolves prediction, betting odds and tips
- Arsenal vs Everton prediction, betting tips and odds
- Sunday's Premier League shots, assist, cards and goalscorer predictions
- Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Sunday's 4pm kick-offs
- Enhanced Tyson Fury betting odds: get 60-1 for Fury to beat Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday with Parimatch
- Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk betting offer: get 50-1 with Paddy Power on Fury or Usyk this Saturday
- Enhanced Oleksandr Usyk betting odds: get 60-1 for Usyk to beat Tyson Fury on Saturday with Parimatch
- Chelsea vs Bournemouth prediction, betting odds and tips
- Liverpool vs Wolves prediction, betting odds and tips
- Arsenal vs Everton prediction, betting tips and odds
- Sunday's Premier League shots, assist, cards and goalscorer predictions
- Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Sunday's 4pm kick-offs
- Enhanced Tyson Fury betting odds: get 60-1 for Fury to beat Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday with Parimatch
- Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk betting offer: get 50-1 with Paddy Power on Fury or Usyk this Saturday
- Enhanced Oleksandr Usyk betting odds: get 60-1 for Usyk to beat Tyson Fury on Saturday with Parimatch