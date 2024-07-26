2024-25 Premier League, EFL, European summer transfers and completed deals: Aston Villa add Onana and Philogene

Amadou Onana

Everton to Aston Villa £50m

The exit of Douglas Luiz left a hole in Aston Villa’s midfield, but Unai Emery has already secured his replacement as the powerful Amadou Onana joins for £50 million from Everton.

The big Belgian has impressed since joining the Toffees two years ago and his well-rounded game would have made him an asset for any side. Arsenal and Manchester United were interested too, highlighting what a coup this is for Villa.

Onana averaged 2.4 tackles, 0.6 key passes and won 1.8 aerial duels per match last season. He is a brilliant ball-winner and just as effective when striding forward to offer an attacking threat with his passing and aerial ability.

Verdict

A brilliant box-to-box midfielder who represents a real coup for Villa, regardless of the price.

Jaden Philogene

Hull to Aston Villa £20m

Moussa Diaby’s exit after just one season could have rocked Aston Villa, but they moved quickly to secure a replacement in Jaden Philogene, who was one of the stars of the Championship last term.

Philogene, who joined Hull from Villa last season, netted 12 goals and provided six assists in 32 league games for the Tigers and his pace and exceptional dribbling ability - shown to full effect when scoring an outstanding rabona goal against Rotherham - could be essential to the Villans' chances this term, both domestically and in Europe.

Verdict

Exciting youngster with bags of creative ability who looks ready to make the step up to the Premier League.

Jesper Lindstrom

Napoli to Everton Loan

Sean Dyche worked miracles at Everton last season and has wasted no time in attempting to build on that by adding another exciting attacker in Jesper Lindstrom, having already secured the services of Iliman Ndiaye.

Lindstrom arrives on loan from Napoli, where he struggled to find his feet, failing to record a goal involvement in his 29 appearances. He was limited to just three starts though, and could improve if given a chance by Dyche.

The Danish winger scored 12 goals and registered six assists in 57 Bundesliga games with Eintracht Frankfurt and he could be a good option on either wing, providing cover for usual starters Jack Harrison and Dwight McNeil.

Verdict

Solid bench option with plenty of promise.

Jesper Lindstrom has joined Everton on loan after a disappointing first season with Napoli Credit: NurPhoto

Serhou Guirassy

Stuttgart to Borussia Dortmund £14.7m

Champions League runners-up Borussia Dortmund have been busy this summer as they look to challenge Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title and they have now added Serhou Guirassy to their ranks.

The Guinean forward netted an exceptional 28 goals in just 25 starts for Stuttgart last term and he has followed his teammate from last season Waldemar Anton to Signal Iduna Park.

Guirassy was understandably wanted by plenty of teams across Europe, marking his signature as a real steal for Dortmund and a bargain at less than £15 million.

With Sebastien Haller and Niclas Fullkrug already in their squad, the addition of the Guinean marksman means BVB now have, arguably, the best attacking options in the Bundesliga and possibly even Europe.

Verdict

A smart signing who makes Dortmund’s attacking unit one to be feared.

Alvaro Morata

Atletico Madrid to Milan £11m

Spain captain Alvaro Morata has switched Madrid for Milan, leaving Atletico as he continues his career path of playing for some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Morata is notoriously inconsistent and scored just 20 goals in 67 Serie A games when he was last in Italy with Juventus. Milan will be hoping they get the better version of the Spaniard, but that is never guaranteed.

He scored 15 goals in 32 La Liga games for Atleti last season and will be high on confidence after leading Spain to Euro 2024 glory over the summer, so it could prove to be a smart move from the Rossoneri.

Verdict

A risky move, but an in-form Morata could be a good replacement for the outgoing Olivier Giroud.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.