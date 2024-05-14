Man Utd vs Newcastle prediction, betting tips and odds: Fast-finishing Magpies can silence Old Trafford

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Man Utd vs Newcastle. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Man Utd vs Newcastle

You can watch Man Utd vs Newcastle in the Premier League at 8pm on Wednesday, May 15, live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event

Match prediction & best bets

Newcastle to win & over 2.5 goals

3pts 15-8 Hills

Bruno Guimaraes to be first goalscorer

1pt each-way 20-1 bet365

Man Utd vs Newcastle odds

Man Utd 7-4

Newcastle 13-10

Draw 16-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Man Utd vs Newcastle predictions

Manchester United's most recent victory over Newcastle came in last season's EFL Cup final, when a man-of-the-match performance from Casemiro helped Erik ten Hag to win the first trophy available to him as Red Devils boss.

It has been all downhill since then for Ten Hag's men and Newcastle, who have won all three subsequent meetings to nil, may well deepen the gloom at Old Trafford in Wednesday's Premier League clash.

Wembley hero Casemiro was singled out for criticism after last week's woeful 4-0 defeat at Crystal Palace and the Brazil international was also culpable for the decisive goal in Sunday's 1-0 home loss to Arsenal.

The title-chasing Gunners were nowhere near their best at Old Trafford but Kai Havertz, played onside by a sluggish Casemiro, set up Leandro Trossard to score the only goal of the game.

Manchester United mustered just two shots on target, both late in the contest and both comfortably saved by David Raya, and they kick off their final midweek fixture of the season in eighth place, 14 points behind Aston Villa in fourth.

Ten Hag's side had been 4-5 to finish in the top four at the start of the campaign but they have scored just 52 goals – two fewer than 16th-placed Brentford and only two more than a Luton side on the brink of relegation.

A defensive injury crisis, brutally exposed by Palace at Selhurst Park, has not helped the cause and Newcastle, who have racked up 79 goals in 36 league games including 14 in their last five, should be backed to win a match featuring over 2.5 goals.

The Magpies have also been hampered by injuries but they are finishing the season strongly despite missing senior centre-backs Sven Botman, Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles.

Eddie Howe's men were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton at St James' Park on Saturday but had won five of their previous seven league matches.

That run started with a stunning comeback against West Ham, beaten 4-3 on Tyneside having led 3-1 until the 77th minute, and the Magpies have also trounced Tottenham 4-0, Sheffield United 5-1 and Burnley 4-1 in recent weeks.

Ten Hag will hope to welcome back captain Bruno Fernandes, a late withdrawal from the squad to face Arsenal, but Newcastle have their own inspirational Bruno – the classy Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

He looks a tempting each-way price to open the scoring, having found the net four times in his last six away games and scored with one of his four attempts at goal in the home win over Sheffield United.

Key stat

Manchester United have kept only three clean sheets in their last 20 matches in all competitions.

Man Utd vs Newcastle team news

Man Utd

Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford will be assessed after missing the defeat to Arsenal. Lisandro Martinez should return but Willy Kambwala, Amad Diallo and Anthony Martial are doubts. Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Tyrell Malacia are injured.

Newcastle

Strikers Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson are slight doubts and centre-back Fabian Schar will be assessed. The Magpies are missing the injured Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Lewis Miley, Joe Willock and Jamaal Lascelles as well as suspended midfielder Sandro Tonali.

Probable teams

Man Utd (4-2-3-1): Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Kambwala, Evans, Dalot; McTominay, Mainoo; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund

Subs: Casemiro, Rashford, Diallo, Amrabat, Eriksen, Martinez, Wheatley

Newcastle (4-3-3): Dubravka; Trippier, Krafth, Burn, Hall; Anderson, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Subs: Barnes, Livramento, Joelinton, J Murphy, Ritchie, Wilson, Dummett

Inside info

Man Utd

Star man Bruno Fernandes

Top scorer Bruno Fernandes

Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes

Card magnet Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Assist ace Alejandro Garnacho

Set-piece aerial threat Scott McTominay

Newcastle

Star man Alexander Isak

Top scorer Alexander Isak

Penalty taker Alexander Isak

Card magnet Bruno Guimaraes

Assist ace Anthony Gordon

Set-piece aerial threat Dan Burn

Man Utd vs Newcastle b et builder predictions

Newcastle to win

The Magpies have won their last three meetings with Manchester United to nil and have scored 20 goals in their last eight league games

Diogo Dalot to have one or more shots

The marauding left-back was one of the Red Devils' brightest attackers against Arsenal and has had at least one shot in nine of his last ten home league appearances

Dan Burn to have one or more shots

All four of Arsenal's defenders had a shot at Old Trafford on Sunday and the towering Newcastle centre-back is a major threat from set-pieces

Pays out at 15-4 with Hills

