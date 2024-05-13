Tottenham vs Manchester City prediction, betting tips and odds: Slick City can turn on the style

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Tottenham vs Manchester City. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Tottenham vs Manchester City

You can watch Tottenham vs Manchester City in the Premier League at 8pm on Tuesday, May 14, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Match prediction & best bet

Manchester City to win & over 2.5 goals

2pts 4-6 BoyleSports

Tottenham vs Manchester City odds

Tottenham 6-1

Manchester City 2-5

Draw 5-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Tottenham vs Manchester City predictions

The end is in sight for Manchester City and not even a trip to their bogey ground the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium looks set to derail them on their final charge to a fourth consecutive Premier League title

City have beaten Spurs only once in the last five Premier League clashes and are still waiting to pick up their first points at this stadium, where they have lost the last three matches without scoring.

But Pep Guardiola's side are renowned for coming on strong towards the end of a season and their exploits over the last two months have been ultra-impressive.

Saturday's 4-0 triumph at Fulham was their seventh successive league victory by at least two goals.

Beating Spurs by two goals or more would set a new club record, and although City need to exorcise the demons of recent league meetings, they triumphed 1-0 away to Spurs in this season's FA Cup third round and should be confident of further success over Ange Postecoglou's side, who have allowed their standards to drop in recent weeks.

Spurs were fourth when they travelled to injury-hit Newcastle a little over a month ago, but they were beaten 4-0 and never really recovered.

Injuries have been piling up and the Lilywhites are particularly stretched in the left-back position due to the absence of Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies.

Right-back Emerson Royal deputised for the defeats away to Chelsea and Liverpool but his poor performances forced a rethink for Saturday's 2-1 victory at home to Burnley, where holding midfielder Oliver Skipp was asked to play in an unfamiliar role.

Skipp could get the nod against City, but the left side of defence remain a massive area of weakness and that is something that City are sure to have factored into their planning.

Normally a team with such a suspect defence would look to keep things tight and put men behind the ball.

However, Spurs are not coached to perform in that way and it seems likely they will be instructed to play on the front foot.

Postecoglou accused his players of being too passive after the recent loss at Chelsea but was much more accepting of the defeat at Liverpool which followed three days later.

The high-risk Anfield approach will probably be attempted against City and, while it may be be a fun watch for the neutral, it could get ugly for Spurs - and Arsenal - fans.

City could be stretched at times and might even miss out on keeping a fourth successive away clean sheet, but any damage inflicted by the home side is likely to be more than wiped out at the other end.

Any type of victory would be acceptable for City at this stage of the season but they will be more than happy to engage in an open game and can walk away with a wide-margin success.

Key stat

Manchester City have won nine of their last ten Premier League away games

Tottenham vs Manchester City team news

Tottenham

Yves Bissouma has joined Richarlison, Ben Davies, Timo Werner, Manor Solomon, Destiny Udogie, Ryan Sessegnon and Fraser Forster on the sidelines.

Manchester City

Jack Grealish has recovered from illness and could feature but Nathan Ake is a doubt after his early withdrawal at Fulham on Saturday.

Probable teams

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Skipp; Sarr, Bentancur; Kulusevski, Maddison, Johnson; Son.

Subs: Royal, Scarlett, Dragusin, Lo Celso, Hojbjerg, Gil, Moore, Austin.

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; B Silva, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland.

Subs: Grealish, Stones, Doku, Nunes, Alvarez, Lewis, Bobb, Gomez.

Inside info

Tottenham

Star man Heung-Min Son

Top scorer Heung-Min Son

Penalty taker Heung-Min Son

Card magnet Cristian Romero

Assist ace Brennan Johnson

Set-piece aerial threat Cristian Romero

Manchester City

Star man Phil Foden

Top scorer Erling Haaland

Penalty taker Erling Haaland

Card magnet Rodri

Assist ace Kevin De Bruyne

Set-piece aerial threat Ruben Dias

Tottenham vs Manchester City b et builder predictions

Manchester City to win

City have looked assured throughout the run-in and they can pick up an eighth successive league victory.

Bernardo Silva to score or assist

The classy Portuguese attacker contributed two assists in the 4-0 success at Fulham and could have a major impact against Tottenham.

Oliver Skipp to commit two or more fouls

Skipp looks set to continue in an unfamiliar left-back role and is a solid wager to commit at least a couple of fouls.

Pays out at 11-2 with Paddy Power

