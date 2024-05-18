Arsenal vs Everton prediction, betting tips and odds: Get 30-1 for a goal to be scored at the Emirates with Betfair

Betfair are offering new customers 30-1 for a goal to be scored in Arsenal vs Everton. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Everton

You can watch Arsenal vs Everton in the Premier League at 4pm on Sunday, May 19th, live on TNT Sports 1.

Match prediction & best bet

Arsenal & under 4.5 goals

2pts 4-6 BoyleSports

Get 30-1 on a goal to be scored in Arsenal vs Everton with Betfair

Arsenal vs Everton odds

Arsenal 1-6

Everton 16-1

Draw 15-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Arsenal vs Everton predictions

Arsenal have been keeping Manchester City honest throughout the Premier League run-in and they can apply a final bit of pressure by seeing off Everton at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners may fall short of winning the title for the first time since 2004, but their progress over the last two seasons has been undeniable.

Two years ago they went into a final-day encounter at home to Everton with an outside chance of climbing above Tottenham and into the top four.

Arsenal were 5-1 winners on that occasion but finished below their bitter rivals and had to accept a sixth successive season without top-tier European football.

Mikel Arteta's side finished second last term, having pushed City for the majority of the season, and have done even better in 2023-24 by taking the race down to the final weekend.

The Gunners' 86-point total is already their highest in 20 years and their 89-goal tally is their best since the 1963-64 campaign.

Given the progress made it would be a painful blow to miss out on silverware, but Arteta's job is to keep his players focused in case the unthinkable were to occur at the Etihad, where City are 1-10 to beat West Ham.

His charges were comfortable 1-0 winners at injury-hit Manchester United last Sunday although it was a far from vintage Arsenal performance.

Arteta would appreciate a smoother ride this weekend although it seems probable that the Toffees will provide stickier opposition than was the case two seasons ago.

A season-and-a-half under Sean Dyche has transformed Everton into a much more robust outfit capable of delivering competitive performances at the toughest of venues.

Everton's away points total of 20 is the highest among the bottom eight sides and it is notable that they have conceded fewer than three goals on 15 of their 18 Premier League road trips.

Dyche's side held out for 70 minutes when losing 2-0 at Manchester City in February but their chances of offering equally stiff resistance against Arsenal may be reduced by the absences of injured pair Vitaliy Mykolenko and Jack Harrison.

Arsenal will be up against well-drilled opponents with a deep-lying defence and it will be up to them to play at a high tempo and ensure their opponents are given little respite.

Scoring early – as they did in recent London derbies against Chelsea and Tottenham – could open up their opponents and pave the way to a more comfortable victory.

However, Everton will be well prepared for the anticipated onslaught and they can keep the scoreline respectable.

Key stat

Nine of Everton’s last ten games have yielded no more than three goals

Arsenal vs Everton team news

Arsenal

Jurrien Timber (knee) is building up his match fitness but may not be risked until next season.

Everton

Andre Gomes (facial injury) is a doubt and Dele Alli (groin), Vitaliy Mykolenko (ankle), Jack Harrison (hamstring) and Nathan Patterson (thigh) miss out.

Probable teams

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Trossard.

Subs: Jorginho, Kiwior, Jesus, Martinelli, Zinchenko, Vieira, Nketiah, Smith Rowe.

Everton (4-4-1-1): Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young; Garner, Onana, Gueye, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Keane, Danjuma, Beto, Godfrey, Chermiti, Dobbin, Warrington, Gomes.

Inside info

Arsenal

Star man Bukayo Saka

Top scorer Bukayo Saka

Penalty taker Bukayo Saka

Card magnet Kai Havertz

Assist ace Bukayo Saka

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel

Everton

Star man Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin/Abdoulaye Doucoure

Penalty taker Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Card magnet James Tarkowski

Assist ace Dwight McNeil

Set-piece aerial threat James Tarkowski

Arsenal vs Everton b et builder predictions

Arsenal to win

Arsenal have been doing their utmost to apply pressure in the title race and they can collect maximum points against Everton, who can finish no higher than 15th.

Bukayo Saka to score any time

The Arsenal attacker has had another fruitful campaign and can add to his 16-goal tally.

Ashley Young to be carded

The veteran utility man faces a tough afternoon against Saka and could collect his seventh card of the Premier League campaign.

Pays out at 9-1 with Paddy Power

Grab 30-1 for a goal to be scored in Arsenal vs Everton with Betfair

We've already mentioned that Betfair are offering 30-1 on a goal to be scored when Arsenal host Everton on the final day of the Premier League season.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab Betfair's new customer offer. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Betfair through this link and click the ''Get Started' button on their homepage Create your username and password and register a new account with code: ZFBDXU Place a max £1 bet on Over 0.5 Goals market in Arsenal vs Everton on Sunday, May 19, at the normal odds. Winnings paid in cash at normal odds, topped up to enhanced price in free bets valid for 7 days.

Betfair Premier League betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfair betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New customers only. Available to residents of the UK and Ireland

Open a new account using promo code ZFBDYC

Deposit a minimum of £10 by Cards or Apple Pay

Place a max £1 bet on the Over 0.5 Goals market in Arsenal vs Everton on Sunday, May 19

Exchange, Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Oddsboost bets will not count towards the promotion

If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion

If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 30-1 payout, credited in free bets

You will receive your Free bet after your qualifying bet settles. Free bets are valid for 7 days

Qualifying requirements must be completed within 30 days of account opening

Further T&Cs apply. Visit Betfair for more details

Visit Betfair for more details 18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.