Chelsea next manager odds: Mauricio Pochettino leaves Chelsea after one season

Roberto De Zerbi is the 5-2 favourite with Coral to be Chelsea's next manager after Mauricio Pochettino left by mutual consent.

Chelsea finished sixth in the Premier League this season and showed signs of promise in the second half of the campaign, qualifying for Europe and reaching the EFL Cup final and semi-finals of the FA Cup, but the Blues have decided a change is best.

De Zerbi, who has only just left Brighton, heads the early market and Thomas Tuchel is 8-1 for a return to west London. Fellow German, Sebastian Hoeness, led Stuttgart to second spot in the Bundesliga this season and is also 8-1, while Kieran McKenna is available at 6-1.

McKenna is being linked with Brighton and Manchester United as well as Chelsea after a hugely successful stint at Ipswich, leading the Tractor Boys back to the Premier League from League One.

Jose Mourinho has managed Chelsea on two previous occasions, both of which resulted in the Blues being crowned champions, and he can be backed at 25-1 to replace Pochettino for the second time, having done so previously at Tottenham.

