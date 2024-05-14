Get 30-1 boosted odds for a goal to be scored in the Tottenham vs Man City match: Betfair Premier League Betting Offer

Betfair are offering a 30-1 boosted odds for a goal to be scored in the Tottenham vs Man City game on Tuesday.

As Tottenham Hotspur hosts Manchester City in a crucial Premier League match on Tuesday, we expect this to be a high-scoring game given the stakes. Top Premier League goalscorers Manchester City, chasing their fourth consecutive league title, has been in stunning form, netting 28 goals in their last seven matches, while Tottenham, despite recent struggles, managed a 2-1 victory over Burnley in their latest game.

With both teams known for their attacking prowess, this fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is expected to be a high-scoring affair. Manchester City has netted 91 goals this season, and Tottenham also boasts a strong record, holding the seventh-highest goal tally in the league with 71. Based on these statistics, it's reasonable to anticipate a match featuring multiple goals, and it might be wise to grab this 30-1 boosted odds offer from Betfair

Spurs vs Manchester City Goalscoring Analysis Predictions

Tottenham Hotspur faces a formidable challenge as they welcome Manchester City to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday, with kickoff set for 8 p.m. BST. The Citizens are just one point behind league leaders Arsenal and have displayed remarkable offensive form, scoring 28 goals while conceding only five in their past seven league games.

Their goal differential stands at a formidable plus-61, underscoring their attacking efficiency this season.On the other side, Tottenham, despite experiencing a dip in form with four losses in their last five matches, have shown they can still pose a threat, as evidenced by their recent 2-1 win against Burnley. The Spurs have scored 71 goals this league season, showcasing their capacity to find the back of the net consistently.

The upcoming match promises plenty of goalmouth action, given both teams' offensive records. Manchester City's Erling Haaland, with 25 goals this season, and Phil Foden, who has been directly involved in 25 goals, are key players likely to influence the scoreline. T

ottenham will rely heavily on Son Heung-Min, their top scorer with 17 goals, especially in the absence of other key forwards due to injury.Considering the current form and historical performances, a high-scoring game is anticipated.

The over/under for total goals is set at 3.5, with predictions leaning towards exceeding this total, reflecting the attacking capabilities of both sides. This match not only has significant implications for the title race but is also expected to be a showcase of Premier League offensive talent.

