- More
2024-25 Premier League, EFL, European summer transfers and completed deals: United snap up Yoro and Zirkzee
A round up of all of the big transfers from across the Premier League and beyond
Leny Yoro
Lille to Manchester United £52.06m
Manchester United want to be more of a forward thinking club with their transfer dealings and have invested heavily in 18-year-old Leny Yoro, who has the attributes to become a top-class central defender. Yoro is a composed defender who looks at ease with the ball at his feet and already has good experience having featured in 30 league matches for Lille last season. The teenager has already won four caps for France Under-21s and was named in Ligue 1's team of the year last season.
Verdict
Lots of potential but may take time to adjust
Savinho
Troyes to Manchester City £30.8m
Savinho had an outstanding season-long loan with Girona last season, contributing nine goals and ten assists, and looks ready to make an instant impact in the Premier League. The Brazilian winger moved to Troyes, one of the clubs within the City Football Group, in the summer of 2022 but never player a league match for the French side and was instead sent out on a series of loans to aid his development. Savinho made great strides over the last 12 months and scored his first senior international goal in Brazil's 4-1 success over Paraguay in the Copa America group stage.
Verdict
Can make an immediate impression
Nikola Milenkovic
Fiorentina to Nottingham Forest £12m
Nottingham Forest were looking to sign a dominant central defender and must be pleased with the fairly low-cost acquisition of Nikola Milenkovic, who has bags of experience at club and international level. Milenkovic is established as a key pillar of Serbia's defence and played all three matches for them at Euro 2004. He spent seven seasons at Fiorentina, where he played in two Conference League finals – losing out to West Ham in 2023 and Olympiakos earlier this year. Milenkovic is renowned for his heading ability and won an average of 3.3 headers per game in Serie A last season, placing him eighth among all players in the division.
Verdict
Aerial prowess will be invaluable
Joshua Zirkzee
Bologna to Manchester United £36.54m
Manchester United wanted to enhance their attacking options and have made an interesting choice with the signing of Joshua Zirkzee, who was a part of the Netherlands Euro 2024 squad but made only two fleeting substitute appearances. Zirkzee was involved a lot more for Bologna last season and impressed by scoring 11 goals in 34 appearances. The 23-year-old is notably tall at 6ft 4ins but is more renowned for his technical ability than aerial prowess.
Verdict
Lots of potential
Max Kilman
Wolves to West Ham £40m
West Ham's new manager Julen Lopetegui knows all about central defender Max Kilman, who he had under his wing while in the Wolves dugout. Kilman is a ballplaying left-sided centre-back who is decent in the air and reads the game well. However, he comes with a high price tag for a player who is yet to feature for England. The 27-year-old can sometimes be exposed with his one-on-one defending against the quickest of strikers.
Verdict
Should settle in immediately
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
Leicester to Chelsea £30m
Few players contributed more to Leicester's Championship title triumph than attacking midfielder Kieran Dewsbury-Hall, who weighed in with 12 league goals and 14 assists. Dewsbury-Hall plays the game at a high intensity and has the technical abilities to adapt to top-flight football. He is improving at a rapid rate and should flourish under Blues boss Enzo Maresca, who was his manager with the Foxes.
Verdict
Ready for the step up
Archie Gray
Leeds to Tottenham £30m
Archie Gray was a fans' favourite at Leeds due to his energy and all-round ability which allowed him to excel in the central midfield and right-back positions. Tottenham have identified Gray as one for the future and deployed him at centre-back in a 5-1 pre-season friendly success away to Hearts. Gray will need to be playing regularly to continue his development but that shouldn't be an issue given his versatility and the busy fixture list.
Verdict
Versatility will be an asset
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on inOpinion
Last updated
- Dan Childs: Potter should be trusted to pick up the pieces
- Underdog stories of Euro 2024 suggest 2026 World Cup expansion is not a bad idea after all
- Mark Langdon: Euro 2024 review of the tournament
- Mark Langdon: Euro 2024 Team of the tournament
- Dan Childs: Fan power is turbo-charging England's challenge
- The latest Open Championship odds: get 40-1 for first-round leader Dan Brown to win + £50 in free bets
- Scottie Scheffler Open Championship offer: get odds of 8-13 for McIlroy to finish in top 10 + £50 in free bets
- Claim a total of £220 in free bets for The Open Championship 2024: exclusive betting offers
- Dan Childs: Potter should be trusted to pick up the pieces
- Underdog stories of Euro 2024 suggest 2026 World Cup expansion is not a bad idea after all
- Mark Langdon: Euro 2024 review of the tournament
- Mark Langdon: Euro 2024 Team of the tournament
- Dan Childs: Fan power is turbo-charging England's challenge
- The latest Open Championship odds: get 40-1 for first-round leader Dan Brown to win + £50 in free bets
- Scottie Scheffler Open Championship offer: get odds of 8-13 for McIlroy to finish in top 10 + £50 in free bets
- Claim a total of £220 in free bets for The Open Championship 2024: exclusive betting offers