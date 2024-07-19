2024-25 Premier League, EFL, European summer transfers and completed deals: United snap up Yoro and Zirkzee

Leny Yoro

Lille to Manchester United £52.06m

Manchester United want to be more of a forward thinking club with their transfer dealings and have invested heavily in 18-year-old Leny Yoro, who has the attributes to become a top-class central defender. Yoro is a composed defender who looks at ease with the ball at his feet and already has good experience having featured in 30 league matches for Lille last season. The teenager has already won four caps for France Under-21s and was named in Ligue 1's team of the year last season.

Verdict

Lots of potential but may take time to adjust

Savinho

Troyes to Manchester City £30.8m

Savinho had an outstanding season-long loan with Girona last season, contributing nine goals and ten assists, and looks ready to make an instant impact in the Premier League. The Brazilian winger moved to Troyes, one of the clubs within the City Football Group, in the summer of 2022 but never player a league match for the French side and was instead sent out on a series of loans to aid his development. Savinho made great strides over the last 12 months and scored his first senior international goal in Brazil's 4-1 success over Paraguay in the Copa America group stage.

Verdict

Can make an immediate impression

Nikola Milenkovic

Fiorentina to Nottingham Forest £12m

Nottingham Forest were looking to sign a dominant central defender and must be pleased with the fairly low-cost acquisition of Nikola Milenkovic, who has bags of experience at club and international level. Milenkovic is established as a key pillar of Serbia's defence and played all three matches for them at Euro 2004. He spent seven seasons at Fiorentina, where he played in two Conference League finals – losing out to West Ham in 2023 and Olympiakos earlier this year. Milenkovic is renowned for his heading ability and won an average of 3.3 headers per game in Serie A last season, placing him eighth among all players in the division.

Verdict

Aerial prowess will be invaluable

Joshua Zirkzee

Bologna to Manchester United £36.54m

Manchester United wanted to enhance their attacking options and have made an interesting choice with the signing of Joshua Zirkzee, who was a part of the Netherlands Euro 2024 squad but made only two fleeting substitute appearances. Zirkzee was involved a lot more for Bologna last season and impressed by scoring 11 goals in 34 appearances. The 23-year-old is notably tall at 6ft 4ins but is more renowned for his technical ability than aerial prowess.

Verdict

Lots of potential

Max Kilman

Wolves to West Ham £40m

West Ham's new manager Julen Lopetegui knows all about central defender Max Kilman, who he had under his wing while in the Wolves dugout. Kilman is a ballplaying left-sided centre-back who is decent in the air and reads the game well. However, he comes with a high price tag for a player who is yet to feature for England. The 27-year-old can sometimes be exposed with his one-on-one defending against the quickest of strikers.

Verdict

Should settle in immediately

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Leicester to Chelsea £30m

Few players contributed more to Leicester's Championship title triumph than attacking midfielder Kieran Dewsbury-Hall, who weighed in with 12 league goals and 14 assists. Dewsbury-Hall plays the game at a high intensity and has the technical abilities to adapt to top-flight football. He is improving at a rapid rate and should flourish under Blues boss Enzo Maresca, who was his manager with the Foxes.

Verdict

Ready for the step up

Archie Gray

Leeds to Tottenham £30m

Archie Gray was a fans' favourite at Leeds due to his energy and all-round ability which allowed him to excel in the central midfield and right-back positions. Tottenham have identified Gray as one for the future and deployed him at centre-back in a 5-1 pre-season friendly success away to Hearts. Gray will need to be playing regularly to continue his development but that shouldn't be an issue given his versatility and the busy fixture list.

Verdict

Versatility will be an asset

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.