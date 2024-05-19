Premier League latest news, odds and reaction: City 10-11 for fifth successive crown after sealing Premier League title

All-conquering Manchester City are 10-11 with bet365 to win next season's Premier League after becoming the first team in English football history to win four successive top-flight titles.

Pep Guardiola's side claimed a 3-1 victory over West Ham at the Etihad, which was enough to take glory at the expense of Arsenal, whose 2-1 home win over Everton proved fruitless.

City went into battle knowing a point against the Hammers would be enough and they got off to a perfect start when Phil Foden put them ahead after just 79 seconds.

The England midfielder, who was voted Premier League player of the season last week and is 12-1 to be the player of the tournament at the forthcoming Euros, added a second and City were in cruise control.

There were a few nerves when West Ham's Mohammed Kudus fired home a spectacular goal just before half-time, but they were eased upon the hour when Rodri, who netted their Champions League winner last year, scored a third goal to see them home.

The Citizens now have the chance to seal a third Premier League-FA Cup double next week and they are just 2-9 to lift that trophy too.

Victory for United at Wembley will be the only way for them to gain European football this season as results did not go their way.

As it stands Tottenham and Chelsea will be in the Europa League following their wins over Sheffield United and Bournemouth, and Newcastle will play in next season's Europa Conference League.

However, should United win the cup, they will take Chelsea's place and push the London outfit into the Conference League with the Magpies having to settle for a campaign containing only domestic action.

Arsenal's victory was not enough for them to end a 20-year wait for a Premier League crown and they are 9-4 to come out on top next term, while Liverpool, who ended life with Jurgen Klopp with a 2-0 win over Wolves, are 8-1 to claim in the prize under their incoming manager Arne Slot.

Aston Villa, who ended a week of celebrations with a 5-0 thumping at in-form Crystal Palace, are 3-1 to gain another top-four place next season.

Nottingham Forest's goal difference meant they were effectively safe before their 2-1 win at Burnley, which meant Luton - defeated 4-2 at home by Fulham - joined the Clarets and Sheffield United in going straight back down to the Championship.

BoyleSports had offered 14-1 that all three promoted teams would be relegated and Championship winners Leicester are 4-9 to make an immediate return next season.

Bet365 were left counting the cost on the final as all ten favourites won in the Premier League, which was a 103-1 winning accumulator.