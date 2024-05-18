Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Sunday's 4pm kick-offs

When to bet

All matches kick-off at 4pm on Sunday

Best bets

Tottenham -2 goals handicap vs Sheffield United

1pt 21-10 Paddy Power

Draw in Luton vs Fulham

1pt 3-1 Betfair, Hills

Manchester United to beat Brighton

1pt 2-1 Betfair

Brentford draw no bet vs Newcastle

1pt 6-5 Hills

Crystal Palace to win & both teams to score vs Aston Villa

1pt 19-10 Hills

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals in Burnley v Nottingham Forest

2pts 8-11 bet365

Sunday's Premier League 4pm predictions

Sheffield United vs Tottenham predictions

With the Champions League out of reach heading into the final day, Tottenham can secure fifth spot in the Premier League, provided they avoid defeat against already-relegated Sheffield United.

And given Spurs have collected 47 points more than the Blades this season, it should be a pretty comfortable away victory for Ange Postecoglou's men.

Tottenham's lack of defensive solidity has held them back this season but going forwards they have not encountered too many issues and they should ease past Chris Wilder's men.

The Blades have conceded an average of 2.73 goals per game this season and they have shipped at least three times in four of their last five contests.

Six successive defeats suggest the players are already on the beach following their early relegation and Tottenham are a solid bet to win by three or more goals at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United vs Tottenham team news

Sheffield United: Chris Basham, Oli McBurnie, Max Lowe and Rhys Norrington-Davies are all set to miss out, while George Baldock, Daniel Jebbison, Tom Davies and Ben Osborn will be assessed.

Tottenham: Spurs also have a lengthy injury list with Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Manor Solomon, Destiny Udogie, Ryan Sessegnon, Ben Davies, Fraser Forster and Timo Werner all unavailable.

Sheffield United vs Tottenham key stat

Sheffield United have conceded a record-breaking 101 goals in this term's Premier League.

Best bet for Sheffield United vs Tottenham :

Tottenham -2 goals on handicap

1pt 21-10 Paddy Power

Verdict by Liam Flin

Luton vs Fulham predictions

Although not mathematically confirmed, Luton know they will almost certainly be playing Championship football next season but they can make life tricky for Fulham on the final day of the season.

The Hatters are three points adrift of safety with an inferior goal difference of 12 from Nottingham Forest and ensuring they finish 18th and not 19th is the realistic aim.

Fortunately for Rob Edwards' men, opponents Fulham are on a dire run of form with just one win recorded in their last eight contests in the Premier League.

They have scored just once in their last three assignments and they are unlikely to cause Luton too many problems at Kenilworth Road.

Luton have taken points off Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Everton on their own patch recently and they can earn a stalemate before bowing out of the Premier League.

Luton vs Fulham team news

Luton: Ross Barkley is a major doubt but there could be returns to the squad for Mads Andersen and Dan Potts.

Fulham: Issa Diop is suspended and could be replaced by Tim Ream at the back.

Luton vs Fulham key stat

Luton have lost just one of their last four Premier League home games.

Best bet for Team Luton vs Fulham :

Draw

1pt 3-1 Betfair, Hills

Verdict by Liam Flin

Brighton vs Manchester United predictions

Manchester United have been reliant on individual performances to produce results throughout the season and the same was the case in their 3-2 win over Newcastle in midweek.

Youngsters Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo impressed and the Red Devils could continue to paper over the cracks with a win against a struggling Brighton team.

A maiden European campaign, coupled with an extensive injury list throughout the season, has made Albion’s life difficult and they have lost three of their last four home games.

Roberto De Zerbi's departure as Brighton manager was confirmed on Saturday and there could be an end-of-season feel to the hosts’ performance as a result.

The visitors on the other hand are gearing up for next week's FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City and with that to focus the mind, look a tempting price to take all three points.

Erik Ten Hag’s men can keep up the pressure on their rivals for a European spot with a win.

Brighton vs Manchester United team news

Brighton: Jan Paul van Hecke, Kaoru Mitoma, Jack Hinshelwood, Evan Ferguson, Pervis Estupinan, Lewis Dunk and Solly March are all absentees, while Tariq Lamptey is a doubt.

Manchester United: Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire will miss out, while Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof face late fitness tests. Lisandro Martinez and Marcus Rashford are back from injury.

Brighton vs Manchester United key stat

Brighton have only one win from their last nine games.

Best bet for Brighton vs Manchester United :

Manchester United

1pt 2-1 Betfair

Verdict by Joe Casey

Brentford vs Newcastle predictions

Brentford have spent much of the season fearing the threat of relegation but they have climbed comfortably clear of the drop zone and can close the campaign with a victory over Newcastle at the Community Stadium.

A tricky season for the Bees was complicated by Ivan Toney's lengthy suspension but they approach the final round of games with confidence having lost just one of their last eight fixtures.

The Londoners have generally struggled against Newcastle, taking one point from their last five Premier League meetings, but they have every chance of winning this weekend and dealing a major blow to the Magpies' hopes for European qualification.

Newcastle will finish inside the top seven if they can match Manchester United's result at Brighton, but they may find themselves needing a favour from the Seagulls.

Eddie Howe's side have been poor on their travels – losing 11 of 18 Premier League away games - and may struggle to pick up any points in the capital.

Brentford vs Newcastle team news

Brentford: Ben Mee (ankle), Rico Henry Josh Dasilva (both knee) and Aaron Hickey (thigh) are ruled out and Nathan Collins and Frank Onyeka face late fitness tests

Newcastle: Callum Wilson (illness) should be available but Anthony Gordon (ankle) is a doubt and Lewis Miley (back), Valentino Livramento (ankle), Matt Targett (Achilles), Joe Willock (calf), Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman (both knee) are sidelined.

Brentford vs Newcastle key stat

Brentford have lost only one of their last eight fixtures.

Best bet for Brentford vs Newcastle :

Brentford draw no bet

1pt 6-5 Hills

Verdict by Dan Childs

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa predictions

Crystal Palace's excellent end to the season looks set to continue on the final day as they take on an Aston Villa side who are on a five-match winless run and will arrive at Selhurst Park in party mode after their Champions League qualification was confirmed on Tuesday.

The Eagles' brilliant run under Oliver Glasner has seen them take 16 points from their last 18 available, in a sensational sequence which has seen them beat top-half sides Newcastle, West Ham, Manchester United and Liverpool.

Palace's front three of Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta have been reborn under the Austrian and they could be pivotal in landing a final-day win in an exciting clash.

Unai Emery's side will already be dreaming of their place at Europe's top table next season, but they may not completely roll over at Selhurst Park.

The Villans have netted seven goals in their winless run, highlighting the attacking talent in their ranks, and five of the last six meetings between this pair have seen both teams find the net, so back Villa to net in defeat as Palace continue their flying form.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa team news

Crystal Palace: Will Hughes has joined Cheick Doucoure, Sam Johnstone, Rob Holding and Matheus Franca in the treatment room and could be replaced in midfield by the returning Jefferson Lerma. Naouirou Ahamada is suspended after receiving two quickfire yellow cards against Wolves.

Aston Villa: Youri Tielemans, Morgan Rogers, Matty Cash and Nicolo Zaniolo have joined long-term absentees Tyrone Mings, Emi Buendia, Jacob Ramsey and Boubacar Kamara in the Villa infirmary.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa key stat

Crystal Palace have taken 16 points from their last 18 available.

Best bet for Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa :

Crystal Palace to win & both teams score

1pt 19-10 Hills

Verdict by Jamie Griffith

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest predictions

With relegation confirmed for Burnley and Nottingham Forest all-but safe with them holding a three-point cushion over Luton and possessing a goal difference of 12 superior, this could be an entertaining campaign-closer at Turf Moor.

Last weekend’s 2-1 loss at Tottenham sealed the Clarets’ fate but it was a valiant effort from Vincent Kompany’s side, who raised their game from March onwards and suffered defeats in only three of their final ten matches.

Both teams scored in nine of those ten outings which not only included the trip to Spurs, but featured away games at West Ham, Chelsea and Manchester United as well as home meetings with Brighton and Newcastle.

They’ll be keen to put on a show for their home supporters and, with Forest having won only three of their 18 away games this season, it is a decent opportunity to do so.

Forest still have some sort of an incentive and they should play their part in a lively affair, especially given both teams have also scored in eight of their last ten road trips.

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest team news

Burnley: Charlie Taylor returned at last weekend's defeat at Tottenham but Jordan Beyer, Ameen Al Dakhil, Aaron Ramsey, Nathan Redmond and Luca Koleosho are all set to miss out.

Nottingham Forest: Midfielder Nicolas Dominguez will be absent as he undergoes surgery for a hernia injury, and Neco Williams is Forest's only other confirmed absentee.

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest key stat

Five of Forest's last seven league games have gone over 2.5 goals.

Best bet for Burnley vs Nottingham Forest :

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals in Burnley v Nottingham Forest

2pts 8-11 bet365

Verdict by Aaron Ashley

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.