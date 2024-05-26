Premier League odds: Southampton evens for top-flight survival after playoff triumph

Southampton are evens with Coral to stay up in next season's Premier League after striker Adam Armstrong scored the only goal of Sunday's playoff final against Leeds.

Saints had been 5-2 to win promotion at the start of the season and were 11-10 to go up at the expense of 4-6 Leeds before the playoff showdown kicked off at Wembley.

Armstrong, who bagged a brace in the 3-1 semi-final second-leg win over West Brom, scored his 24th goal of the league campaign in the 24th minute and Leeds could not find an equaliser despite 12 minutes of second-half injury-time.

Southampton finished bottom of the Premier League in 2022-23, six points adrift of Leeds in 19th, and Coral make them 8-11 to be relegated in 2024-25. They are 150-1 with Hills to finish in the top four while 4-9 Leicester, 11-10 Ipswich, 11-10 Everton and 2-1 Nottingham Forest are expected to be involved in the relegation battle alongside Saints.

Two of the Premier League's more established clubs have some important decisions to make over the summer and Roberto De Zerbi was Sunday's big mover in the betting to be Chelsea's next permanent manager.

The Italian coach, who left Brighton after their final-day defeat to Manchester United, was backed into 8-11 to succeed Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge.

Reports suggest De Zerbi is on Chelsea's four-man shortlist for the job along with Leicester's Enzo Maresca, who is 5-1, Ipswich's Kieran McKenna – an 8-1 shot – and 20-1 Brentford boss Thomas Frank.

Former Blues manager Jose Mourinho is 8-1 to return for a third spell at the club while Ruben Amorim, who had been linked with Liverpool and West Ham, and former Barcelona manager Xavi are also towards the head of the market.

Manchester United's 2-1 win over Manchester City in Saturday's FA Cup final may not be enough to keep Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford and Ipswich's McKenna is 17-20 to be United's next permanent manager.

The former Red Devils Under-18s coach has led the Tractor Boys to back-to-back promotions and has managerial heavyweights Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel, Gareth Southgate and De Zerbi behind him in the betting.

McKenna's stock could scarcely be higher after his success at Ipswich and he is also vying with Graham Potter for favouritism in the next Brighton manager market.

Chelsea are 20-1 to win next season's Premier League with United 28-1. Champions City are 13-10, and as short as 10-11, for a successful title defence ahead of 5-2 Arsenal and 8-1 Liverpool in the 2024-25 betting.

